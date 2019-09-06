The Campbell County High School tennis team played Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central on Thursday afternoon as the season nears its midway point.
Of 20 total matches on the day, the Camels won eight of them. At Central, none of the girls won a set.
Updated: September 6, 2019 @ 4:18 pm
