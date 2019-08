Players to watch

Junior quarterback Kaden Race: A versatile and quick do-anything athlete who starred on the Roughriders American Legion Baseball team during the summer. He was the backup quarterback as a freshman, took a year off playing football to play fall baseball, and now he’s back fighting for a starting spot. He also plays linebacker.

Junior wide receiver Angel Nava: Nava played varsity snaps as a freshman and sophomore, and has an edge after losing every game he’s been a part of in high school

Senior running back Vijay Pitter: A big, bruising back who makes up for in strength what he lacks in speed. He is sure to highlight the Camels running game when they try to establish their new offense.

Junior guard Colter Rankin: One of the leaders on the team and offensive line, Rankin has started since he was a freshman. He has what few high school linemen have: a combination of size and coordination, something key for what the Camels hope to do by using their guards in creative ways to move the ball.

Senior tackle Adam French: The biggest, tallest player on the team. At about 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, he sticks out. French should expect double teams on defense and to get matched up with the opponents’ top defensive ends and linebackers when he’s on the O-line. French, a soft-spoken giant, was one player who lived in the weight room during the summer.