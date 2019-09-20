Gillette’s fall softball program is hosting the Gillette High School Fall Classic softball tournament this weekend starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
There will be 17 teams attending from Wyoming and South Dakota, varsity head coach Jim West said.
