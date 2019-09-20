Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.