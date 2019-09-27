The march to a possible high school state tennis championship began Thursday for some and abruptly ended for others.
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County teams are two of 16 schools competing in Gillette this weekend at four locations around the city.
The top Gillette team on the day was the Bolts boys, who earned semifinal berths in three of their five positions. The girls weren’t too far behind, putting two teams through to the semifinals. This is the first season Thunder Basin has all 10 positions advance past the first day of the state tournament.
“The kids really came to play. It’s nice to see them playing their best tennis right now,” TBHS coach Paul Stevens said. “I knew we were capable of this, it was just a matter of going out and doing it.”
Jordan Klaasen is the lone TBHS singles player still alive in the championship bracket after upsetting the No. 1 seed from the South Region in the quarterfinals, Cheyenne Central’s Ryan Stampli. Klaasen was down 5-0 in the second set, but fought back to win 7-5, 7-5.
The No. 2 doubles team of Isaac Lass and Carson Hanson also had a big opening day at state, beating teams from Laramie and Green River to reach Friday’s semifinal. The pairing lost in the first set against Green River, but came back to win in a third-set tiebreaker.
The final TBHS boys to earn a semifinal opportunity were Luke Lass and Josh Lubben, who sprung upsets against higher seeds in both of their No. 3 doubles victories Thursday.
The Thunder Basin girls also put two doubles teams into the semifinals with their play Thursday.
Kim Kern and Alyson Borchers made quick work of their Cheyenne East opponents in the first round of No. 1 doubles before winning a tight three-set match over Green River.
Bearing down and winning those tight matches was the difference in many instances for the Bolts on the first day, Stevens said. However, Alexa Kuhbacher and Autumn Lund didn’t have to worry about that, because 6-2 was closest score in their two wins to reach the No. 2 doubles semifinals.
“It was a good day, but there’s a lot of tennis left to play. Friday is always a tough day, maybe the toughest,” Stevens said.
CCHS sees two teams through to semifinals
Similar to the results at regionals, it was the Campbell County boys team that fared better against its postseason competition. The Camels only had two semifinal berths and both came from the boys side.
The first was Tanner Lemm, who was playing in a stacked No. 2 singles bracket. He rolled through his first-round matchup before battling a storm front in the evening to beat Jackson’s Steven Ashurst 7-5, 6-2.
“It was a strong (No. 2 singles) bracket. There’s six or seven players that could win out at any time and Tanner is in one of those positions,” CCHS coach Mark Miessler said. “He did a good job of coming out and not letting the weather and wind affect him.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson was the other to reach the semifinals and Miessler said their consistency was on point. They had a fairly stress-free road, beating Rawlins 6-0, 6-0 and then handling Thunder Basin 6-2, 6-2 to finish their day.
“They return well, they serve well. They just do everything pretty solid, and if you’re going to beat them, you have to attack them,” Miessler said.
Miessler was pleased with his team’s overall results Thursday and said almost everyone “played to their seeds.” The one big upset for the Camels came in the girls No. 1 singles bracket.
Alli Hays’ quest for a repeat state championship ended Thursday when she ran into Sheridan’s Julia Kutz in the quarterfinals. Miessler didn’t think she was hitting the ball very well and Kutz had a great match, which led to the 6-2, 6-4 defeat.
Miles Veyna, the Camels’ No. 1 singles boy, also was defeated in the semifinal at the hands of Cheyenne South’s undefeated Brendan Lock.
Miessler said the team will need both Hays and Veyna to pick up multiple wins Friday and try to make a push for the third-place match Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.