Shay Hough has been to the National High School Finals Rodeo three times before, and despite success that’s included national titles and winning All-Around Cowgirl as a sophomore, she’s had one goal elude her so far: a national championship in pole bending riding Tex, the horse she calls “one in a million.”
It’s been three trips coming up short so far, with a couple of missteps and knocked over poles.
As a graduated senior this summer, her last shot begins today with the start of the 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs.
“It’s going to be heartbreaking because I love high school rodeo,” Hough said of participating in her final high school rodeo.
Pole bending is not a college rodeo event, so this week also is likely the last time she will compete in pole bending.
“It’s my last year. I’ve never won a pole bending title,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do that and it’s my last chance.”
Hough’s family has a deep tradition of rodeo that includes three cousins who rode rodeo for the University of Wyoming. But it was her grandmother Betty Hough, who died March 2018, who really started her out at the young age of 5.
Betty Hough was a national champion breakaway roper in high school.
“She was kind of the leader of all of us, I would say,” said Hough’s cousin Sara Reed. “We’ve tried to just make sure we continue what she wanted.”
Last year, Hough was in good standing going into the short go-round in pole bending after finishing third and then fourth in the first two go-rounds. She couldn’t get it done as a junior, however, and in the short go she tipped a poll and finished in 17th place. This year she goes to the NHSFR as the Wyoming state champion in pole bending and barrel racing, her sixth and seventh state titles.
Over the years at the NHSFR, she has developed a rival in Louisiana’s Brooklyn Gunter, a two-time champion in pole bending who’s also a senior this season looking to for a third crown. Gunter won the pole bending title with a sub-60-second average as a freshman in 2016, then she went on to win last year as well.
“My mom has her days when she’s up written down as well as mine,” Hough said, clarifying that there’s no real bad blood between the two. “I’ve met them before. They’re really nice people.”
Gunter has finished higher than Hough in two of the three rodeos they’ve competed in. Hough earned some leverage in the friendly rivalry when she bested Brooklyn in the 2017 NHSFR. She took second in pole bending and 14th in barrel racing two years ago to claim the nation’s All-Around Cowgirl distinction as a sophomore.
“Their horses are very similar in their times and they both run pretty consistent 19s, so it’s hard to know who’s going to win,” said Reed.
It’s taken time to figure out how to ride Tex, a finicky 19-year-old horse that’s smaller than average. Hough and Tex have enjoyed much success with in four years of high school rodeo.
“Shay has had to learn to stay out of his way, and that sounds easy but it’s actually harder than riding a normal barrel horse.” Reed said. “She’s had to really learn to stay off his head. She has to keep her hands down. She has to sit at the right place. He’s reining horse broke, so every move she makes he responds to. It’s been a huge learning process, but she’s really learned how to ride him well.”
Her grandmother bought an older horse for a reason, and his age, Hough says, is what helps him be as great as he is.
Younger horses can be more difficult and break away from running the course as planned, she said.
“They’re not sure what they’re doing yet,” Hough said. “They’re just trying to find their feet.”
The two have ridden countless runs together and Tex has become so familiar with Hough that he will only come to her and Hough’s cousin Reed. Hough has ridden Tex in five national high school finals events: three pole bending and two barrel racing. The team has two more left in them.
“It’s kind of funny, because when I ask someone else to go catch him out of the pen they can’t catch him, but he comes right up to me,” Hough said.
This won’t be the last chapter written about the cowgirl and horse from Gillette. Hough plans to bring Tex to compete in college rodeo next year at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. There won’t be any poles for Tex to run around at the college level, so the old horse may need to learn a new trick or two, adapt and master the barrels and roping events. Hough said she plans to ride him for two years at Torrington before retiring him at the age of 21.
But this year’s NHSFR isn’t the end for the Campbell County rodeo family as Shay’s 9-year-old sister Grace Barnet has started participating in rodeo and riding around with Hough.
Of the four Wyoming cowgirls who made the NHSFR in pole bending, three are from Gillette: Hough, senior Maddie Wolff and sophomore Halle Hladky. The three Gillette cowgirls will face competition from more than 40 states, Mexico, Australia and Canada. Hough is scheduled on the unofficial draw for a Tuesday morning first go-round performance and a second performance Thursday evening in pole bending
“You just got to hope and pray that she has clean runs,” said her mother, Holly Hough. “It’s super exciting but it’s super sad, because when she goes to college she won’t run poles.”
In college, Hough said she plans to pursue a field of study that will lead to a job working with horses.
