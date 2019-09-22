Central High School wide receiver Andrew Johnson goes up for a ball while being challenged by Campbell County corner back Zach Wilcox during the game on Friday at Central's Riske Field in Cheyenne. Wilcox landed with possession of the ball and it was ruled an interception.
Photo Courtesy of Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Campbell County running back Vijay Pitter looks for room to run during the game against Cheyenne Central High School on Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne.
Photo courtesy of Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Campbell County junior Angel Nava (32) looks for room to run with teammate Tim VerBurg blocking during the game against Cheyenne Central High School on Friday at Central's Riske Field in Cheyenne.
Photo Courtesy of Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Central High School wide receiver Andrew Johnson goes up for a ball while being challenged by Campbell County corner back Zach Wilcox during the game on Friday at Central's Riske Field in Cheyenne. Wilcox landed with possession of the ball and it was ruled an interception.
Photo Courtesy of Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Campbell County’s heads were still in the clouds from their first win in three seasons when the first quarter of Friday’s game brought them back down to earth.
Cheyenne Central quarterback Dawson Macleary threw three touchdowns and running back Carter Lobatos added another on the ground in the opening 12 minutes to drop Campbell County into a quick 28-0 first-quarter hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.