Maria Farnum’s background in gymnastics taught her how to block out distractions during big moments — an essential skill in the game of golf. But not even that could fully prepare her for this weekend.
The pressure was squarely on the shoulders of the Thunder Basin High School junior as the final round of the Class 4A state golf tournament arrived Saturday. She had a seven-stroke lead after firing a 3-over-par 75 on Friday, so as long as the pressure didn’t get to her, the state title was hers.
Regardless of her ability to shut out pressure, she couldn’t shake the nerves when she reached the final hole Saturday at her home course of Bell Nob in Gillette. She ended up three-putting from about 20 feet out to finish her round, but had plenty of breathing room even with the extra puts.
Her final round of 80 handed her the state title she’s been working so hard for with a two-day score of 155, beating out Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman by eight strokes.
Farnum’s group was the last of the last girls on the course. When she turned her scorecard in, it also put the finishing touches on a team championship for the Thunder Basin girls.
“I wanted this for a really long time,” Farnum said. “I came out last year hitting balls and was like, ‘I’m going to get it next year,’ so it feels really fulfilling to do that now.
“Definitely, the individual title means more to me, but it’s absolutely amazing to be able to take the (championship) for the team.”
While Farnum was the talk of the team, the rest of Thunder Basin’s top-four had noteworthy performances as well. All finished in the top 10 — Karissa Tranas in fourth, Darby Barstad in fifth and Arilyn Johnson in eighth — as the Bolts beat second-place Sheridan by 27 strokes.
Thunder Basin had a clear advantage coming into state playing on its home course. However, Mother Nature made things tough on the entire field with an annoying 15-20 mph wind, a spattering of rain and a high temperature of around 55 degrees.
“It was rough. It was really windy,” said Tranas, who had hoped to finish 1-2 with Farnum. “It was the craziest (conditions) I’ve ever played in.”
On some of the exposed greens, the wind was blowing so hard the golf balls weren’t staying still long enough to mark them. TBHS coach Kameron Hunter was advising players to basically follow their putts with ball markers in hand so they could pick up their balls as soon as possible.
But the miserable weather was just one more hurdle on the way to Thunder Basin’s first state golf championship. The junior class of Farnum, Tranas and Johnson have been with the team all three years with Hunter, who said “this was kind of my starter group.”
“I’m so proud of the girls. I know it’s our home course, but for them to battle the conditions like they did, I don’t know, I’m kind of speechless right now,” Hunter said. “I’m so happy for them, because they deserved it.
“It was one of those things where they put in the work and they got the reward they were looking for. I didn’t want to say it, but it was kind of like the stars aligned for this tournament.”
On the boys side, Hunter had a goal all season for his team to shoot around 320 each day of tournaments. That would’ve put the Bolts into second place at state, but they “struggled a little bit,” Hunter said.
TBHS finished sixth of 11 teams with a total score of 718. Colter Prauss led the way, shooting a 169 to tie for 13th. Troy Jarvi was 26th with a 181, while Leighton Holden and Teylor Rohde tied for 28th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.