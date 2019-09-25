Campbell County High School tennis goes into the state tournament Thursday with three defending champions and high hopes that all of the players will get on a roll to repeat for the Camels.
“You never know when it comes down to state,” coach Mark Miessler said. “There’s a few positions where we’re going to need to get some upsets.”
Last weekend at the regional tennis tournament, the Camel boys finished second behind Powell and the girls were sixth of eight North Region teams.
The boys No. 1 doubles team of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson were the only Campbell County players to win their region tournament last weekend. They defeated every opponent in straight sets.
Neary and Robertson, now juniors, surprised themselves last season when they became doubles partners a week before state and ended up winning out and taking the No. 2 doubles state championship as sophomores.
“It was a little surprising to find ourselves in the state title, but this year we’re the 1 seed and won our last 15 (matches),” said Neary, whose brother Tyler won the No. 1 doubles state title last season as a senior. “It’s a little different being able to play all season and we’re on a good roll right now.”
Robertson and Neary lost their first match of the year against Cody and haven’t lose a match since.
The two are also Camels varsity basketball players, and they both said basketball was their No. 1 sport. Miessler coaches basketball too, and he’s created a basketball-to-tennis pipeline at Campbell County where hoops players stay in shape for their winter season.
“Anytime you’re a multi-sport athlete, I think you handle pressure a little bit better,” Miessler said. “Tennis is a pressure sport and I think they handle it better. They have good skill. They’re kind of unorthodox in the way they play.”
Alli Hays, the Camels girls No. 1 singles player and the only other defending state champ on the team, lost in the regional last weekend to Casper Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger. Hays lost 6-0, 6-1 and she lost to Klinger in the regular season in straight sets as well.
Hays, now a senior, said her strategy has always been to keep the ball in play and let her opponent make mistakes. That was how she was able to get past Klinger last season. Hays beat Klinger at No. 1 singles at state in three sets 7-5, (6-2), 6-4, before winning the state title in straight sets over Cheyenne Central’s Kelsey Hardsocg.
“Last year, I wasn’t even expecting to get in the top four. I was expecting to get fifth or sixth,” Hays said. “I didn’t expect to do very well last year, and then (I) came in and won, but I don’t know how that happened.”
Hardsocg is replaced this year by Emily Needham, who only lost one total game (6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-1; 6-0, 6-0) on her way to a No. 1 girls singles South Region title. Hays lost to Needham 6-2, 6-2 in early September.
Hays’ opponents might be figuring out how to play against her this season, she said.
“They know that I don’t hit it very hard and that I just keep it in all day and that I can return their hard shots,” Hays said. “It works for me unless they start really angling on me and making me run a lot. … It works most of the time.”
She is having more fun with tennis this season after taking the game seriously as a junior, Hays said. She plans to go to the University of Wyoming next fall to study elementary education. Hays won’t play college tennis, but she’d be open to coming back to CCHS and coaching Camels tennis some day when she’s a teacher.
The boys No. 1 singles player, Miles Veyna, lost the consolation championship last weekend at regionals. As a senior, Veyna goes into state an underdog, because he will have to face two-time No. 1 singles state champion Brendan Lock of Cheyenne South if he makes it past the first round.
“(Lock) plays all day, every day,” Veyna said about his dedicated second-round opponent.
To beat him, Veyna said he needs to focus on his own game.
“Towards the end of the season, I was doing a lot better against players that I was losing to really bad at the start.”
Tanner Lemm is another possible top finisher for the Camels. He took second place in the North Region in boys No. 2 singles.
Campbell County, Thunder Basin and the rest of the state’s Class 4A tennis teams will meet in Gillette on Thursday through Saturday at four tennis court locations: Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School, Bicentennial Park and the Campbell County Field House.
“Once you start believing in yourself you can get it done and everything starts going right,” Miessler said. “You start hitting the ball in. You don’t think about shots. You just start playing, and it would be a good time to do that.”
