Campbell County High School’s No. 1 cross-country runner Sam Kjerstad won the Michelle Ludwig Invite in Sheridan on Saturday.
The junior finished the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17 minutes, 51.52 seconds, an 8-second spread from second place.
Thunder Basin also found success on the course Saturday with the boys team walking away with the team title.
The Bolts were led by junior Alex Draper in fourth place and junior Carter Matthews in seventh place. Other Thunder Basin finishers include Zach Mansheim (ninth), Nick Juelfs (11th), Jackson Zabel (13th), Cael Porter (14th), Will Lock (18th) and Parker Lee (19th).
Other finishers for the Campbell County boys team were Trevin McBride (sixth), Carson McArtor (22nd) and Edgar Armas (23rd).
The Thunder Basin girls team came in third place and were led by Rylee Brandon (fourth) and Brooke Dunham (sixth). Abby Arnold also finished in the top-10 in eighth place, followed by teammates Violet Timmons (13th), Hailee Morgado (19th), Dani Jones (20th), Megan Doherty (21st) and Madison Lubben (22nd).
The top Camel finisher for the girls team was junior Reilly Wilson, who was 10th. Other Campbell County finishers were Averi Dewine (17th), Bella Sheehan (23rd) and Catlynn Stewart (24th).
Both cross-country teams will travel to different locations next, with Campbell County going to the Rapid City Invite on Saturday while Thunder Basin will travel to Saratoga for the Shana Ward Invite.
