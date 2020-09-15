The Campbell County High School tennis team didn't have to travel far for its fourth dual in the last five days.
The Camels took on cross-town opponent Thunder Basin Monday, beating the Bolts on the boys side 4-1 while losing to the girls team 3-2.
The match was originally scheduled for Friday but was rescheduled to Monday.
The Bolts lone win on the boys team was at No. 2 singles. Carson Hanson had a comeback win against Marcus Sarvey, losing the first set 6-1 before winning the last two 7-6 and 6-3.
Camels' senior Tanner Lemm made quick work of Matt Mobley at No. 1 singles while Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson continued their hot streak at No. 1 doubles by beating Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller.
Jason Fink and Logan Dymond beat Josh Lubben and Luke Lass in two sets as did Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison over Josh Klasseen and Tyler Peterson at No. 3 doubles.
The Bolts took the win on the girls side of the Camels, with Kinsley Larson beating Alexa Richert at No. 1 singles.
Katie Bruce and Brooke Kendrick defeated Taylor Kannapel and Mari Bouzis at No. 2 doubles and Hallie Angelos and Sarah Rasse beat Maddie Edwards and Peyton Whitt at No. 3 doubles.
The two Camel wins came at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Chloe Rankin came back after losing the first set 6-3, winning the next to 7-6 and 6-1.
Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary beat the Bolts' Maggie Bruce and Autumn Lund 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6.
Both the Camels and the Bolts tennis teams will use the rest of the week to begin preparing for regionals in Cody Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.