Campbell County High School sophomore Charlotte Marasco is one of those teens who always needs to be doing something.
She flings herself at everything she’s interested in wholeheartedly, even if that means sacrificing loads of time or staying up late to keep up with high school homework and projects.
Marasco has tried marching band, volleyball, basketball, softball, track and field and cheerleading. Now, she is finishing her first season of playing high school football.
“It was just one of those things where I want to try something new,” Marasco said.
A defensive back and receiver, she is the only female football player in the Camels football program, and she’s stuck with it from the start. She’s participated in nearly every sophomore team practice and game this fall, with one week left in the regular season.
“She was pretty tentative in the beginning. It’s intimidating. You’re coming out there weighing 102 pounds sopping wet and you’re going against kind of grown men at some point,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “She’s got no quit in her. I’m proud that she’s stuck it out.”
Her desire to play football started when she was young watching the Minnesota Vikings play when she lived in Minnesota before moving to Weston at about age 10.
She was a short, skinny kid and her mother, Barrie, wouldn’t let her play at Twin Spruce Junior High because she was just too small.
But during track and field season last year, Marasco and her mother made a deal that if she broke a certain time in the 100-meter dash, Barrie would support her playing football in the fall and drive her to all the summer workouts.
She broke her mark on the first track meet of the season and Marasco got the green light to play when the season came around.
In the summer, Marasco would wake up every morning at 4 a.m. and her mother would drive her 90 minutes from the family ranch to CCHS each weekday morning. She made it to almost every morning weightlifting session, building strength and a bond with her teammates.
“I think that’s why I do sports too. Because I’m shy. I don’t talk to many people, and this helped,” Marasco said. “You can talk to them about a lot, and they’re like your brothers.”
In the first week of two-a-day practices, Marasco felt out of place having never paid much attention to the finer details of the sport, and the daily grind that comes with preseason practices.
She sat in film study one day completely perplexed about what was happening on the board with all of the Xs, Os and lines that resemble a basic play card.
“They were drawing all these shapes on the board and I was just like, ‘Are we in geometry class?’” Marasco said. “They’re like, ‘You see that S that looks like a dollar sign? That’s you.’ And I was like, ‘OK, so I just follow what that thing does.’”
She studied the playbook and learned all of the receiver routes in the first few weeks, and after healing from a concussion, she started getting playing time on the sophomore team.
She had a wake up call in one of her first games of the season when she was flying down on the kickoff team and took an ear-hole block that dropped her to the ground.
“She took a pretty good shot, and she popped right up and went in the next play,” said Camels assistant football coach Mitch Holst, who also is the girls varsity basketball coach. “It’s a testimony to her toughness that she can stay out (on the field) an entire year.”
Holst said he hasn’t heard any flack lately from “old school” people who might think football is only for boys and men.
“I’d love to have my whole basketball team come play football,” he said. “I think it toughens you up. It creates a competition that is unduplicated in any other sport.”
Marasco faces some challenges she has to deal with because she’s a girl in a sport dominated by boys. She tucks her long hair into her pads during games and doesn’t take her helmet off until the handshake at the end. It takes attention away from her, she said.
She also gets ready for practices and games by herself in the volleyball team’s locker room.
And though she’s heard mostly positive feedback from teammates and classmates, she also has been the target of a few discouraging comments.
But other than a couple of minor inconveniences, Marcaso said she’s just another one of the guys.
“It’s intimidating because they’re bigger than me. They’re all taller than I am, except for a few of them,” Marasco said about her male teammates. “But once you get to know them, it’s pretty cool because they’re all really chill with it.”
Marasco grew up with three older brothers and is the only sibling who has gone out for high school sports. Her brother Daniel was acknowledged on senior night Friday when the Camels varsity team played Cheyenne South, because he is in the band.
“It’s weird for him because he’s trying to be supportive, but he’s also scared for me at the same time,because (I’m a) target for other teams,” Marasco said.
There have been difficult times during her first season of football, but that comes in any sport, she said.
Marasco had a moment that boosted her confidence when she was wearing her jersey in school one day and a girl came up to Marasco and asked her if she was a cheerleader.
“She comes up, she taps me on the shoulder and she goes, ‘Are you a cheerleader?’” Marasco said. “And I go, ‘No, I actually play football.’ And she got the biggest smile. … I don’t understand why more girls don’t do it.”
Marasco said she plans to keep playing for the next two years and hopes to play varsity by the end of her football career.
“She’s been doing good. I hope she keeps at it for the next couple years,” said senior Micah Krumberger. Krumberger, who lives near Marasco in Recluse, grew up with Marasco and her brothers. “She’s definitely a team player and she’s really committed.”
She plays in the jazz band still, and if her athletics don’t get her a scholarship after high school, Marcaso said she hopes to use music as another opportunity to earn a Hathaway Scholarship.
Having worked with animals on the ranch growing up, she wants to be a veterinarian someday.
Female coaches are entering positions in the NFL and in college football in numbers like they never have before, but Marasco isn’t thinking about any of that right now. She just hopes to some day play under the lights on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.