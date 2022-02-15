The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team lost its first game since December this weekend, but the team is n’t hanging its head.
The Bolts took the defending state champions and No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East down to the wire at home Saturday before falling 66-54. The game was closer than the final score would indicate. The Bolts were down by just four points with 46.1 seconds left in the game.
Thunder Basin nearly served the Thunderbirds its first loss of the season. The unanimous No. 1 team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings moved to 19-0 with the win and 7-0 in conference play.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 3 and are now 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Thunder Basin also beat Cheyenne Central 59-51 on Friday at home.
The Bolts made a handful of costly turnovers in the final minutes of Saturday’s loss to East, but that wasn’t the only thing that caught coach LeeAnn Cox’s attention after the game. Cox was beaming with pride at how her team overcame a 24-6 first-quarter deficit to keep the game close.
“The heart that they played with and the fact that they didn’t fold up makes me more proud than any of my words can probably express,” Cox said. “I think (East) knows what we do now and we know what they do and I hope we get to see them again.”
After starting the season 1-2, the Bolts have won 13 of their last 15 games. Thunder Basin has established itself as a well-rounded team that can play fast and spread the ball to multiple scorers.
Going into the weekend the Bolts were ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in rebounding (36.4 per game), No. 3 in scoring (54 points per game), No. 3 in defense (37.2 points against per game) and No. 5 in shooting (38.2%). Juniors Laney McCarty and Joelie Spelts have taken big steps this year and are the team’s top 2 scorers.
McCarty was tied for No. 4 in scoring with 14.8 points per game going into the weekend. Spelts was No. 2 in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.6).
The Bolts have been playing a deeper rotation this year with 10 players regularly seeing the floor in a game. With just two seniors, younger players have had to step into bigger roles and have done so with efficiency.
“Anyone I put out there is doing a really good job,” Cox said. “I don’t feel like that’s an issue at all because you never know when you’re going to have someone get hurt or get in foul trouble so that next person just has to keep stepping up.”
The Bolts have three regular season games left before the regional tournament. Thunder Basin will end the season with conference games against its partners in the Northeast Quadrant.
The Bolts will play Kelly Walsh in Casper on Friday and host Sheridan on Saturday at TBHS. Thunder Basin will end the regular season with a crosstown matchup against Campbell County on Feb. 24 at TBHS. The Bolts went 3-0 against the Northeast Quadrant the first time around.
“I think we can obviously play with any team in the state,” Cox said. “We’re starting to feel pretty confident with who we are and we’re figuring out that we are the kind of team we want to be. These next three games are really important games but you have to finish strong going into regionals.”
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be March 3-5 at Cheyenne South. The state tournament will be March 10-12 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.