The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team won its homecoming meet Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Camels took first place with a score of 390. Sheridan finished second (341), Cody was third (209), Thunder Basin was fourth (192) and Buffalo was fifth (141).
Campbell County won eight of the 12 events on Friday while Thunder Basin sophomore Madi Zach won one. The Camels had five individual wins and three more in the relays.
Junior Skye Rehard led the way with two individual wins for the Camels. Rehard won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 3.48 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.63.
Camel senior Berkeley Christensen recently committed to the University of Wyoming swim team. Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:15.91.
Senior Allison Granat won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:49.59 and junior Ryann Drube won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.46.
In relays, Campbell County's team of Christensen, Rehard, Drube and Haily Creary won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.33. Christensen, Drube, Creary and Granat won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.67 and Creary, Rehard, Granat and Zoe Gallion won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:57.49.
For Thunder Basin, Zach won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.87.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the pool next weekend for a home meet against Cheyenne Central and East.
The Bolts and Camels will host the two Cheyenne schools at 4 p.m. Friday.
For more on Christensen's commitment to the University of Wyoming, check Saturday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
For CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving updates, follow sports editor Alex Taylor on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.
