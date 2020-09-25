Campbell County High School dominated cross-town rival Thunder Basin for 4 minutes and 25 seconds Friday with a punishing 80-yard drive to open the game and take a 7-0 lead on the state’s No. 2-ranked Class 4A prep football team.
“We wanted to set the precedence early,” CCHS head coach Andrew Rose said. “We wanted to come out strong because we have to hit them hard right away.”
Unfortunately for the Camels, the Bolts dominated the other 43:35, scoring eight unanswered touchdowns in a 55-7 TBHS blowout.
It seemed Thunder Basin played two Campbell County teams on their home turf. The Camels that started the game marched down the field in an exercise of execution, looking like the same CCHS squad that made the Bolts earn a tough 24-20 playoff win last season.
The rest of the game, however, CCHS sputtered, giving up long, sustained and time-consuming drives that kept its offense off the field for much of the second half.
Thunder Basin took a 20-7 lead into halftime, then rode the legs of the state’s top running back in senior Jaxon Pikula in the second half.
“The first half started out a little bit rough but the second half the offensive line really dominated,” TBHS quarterback Ryan Baker said. “That’s kind of been our bread and butter this year is just running the ball and throwing it when we have to.”
Pikula set the tone on the first drive of the third quarter, running the ball 10 times during an 11-play drive that ended with him in the end zone from a yard out.
That made the score 27-7. The Bolts had five second-half possessions that resulted in five touchdowns.
An unofficial tally had Pikula with 137 second-half yards.
“It seemed like in the first half we were just in a funk and I had a feeling we just had to wake up,” TBHS running back Jaxon Pikula said. “We scored a couple touchdowns but it still felt like we weren’t playing Thunder Basin football.
“We went into the locker room and coach said to relax and he’s going to relax and we’re all just going to relax and do our thing and we came out in the second half and we were just flowing.”
While Thunder Basin was chewing up clock and yards on the ground, junior Ryan Baker had about the quietest four-touchdown game ever for a quarterback.
“The way we practiced this week it was like we almost needed the loss (last week against Cheyenne Central) to open our eyes,” Pikula said. “It’s not going to be easy.
"Every game is going to be a tough game and tonight proved it. We weren’t working in the first half and things were rough but now we have some momentum going and we hope to carry that into next week and just do our thing.”
The rivalry game started out tense and had a good turnout for both Gillette schools in the crowd. The tickets were divided 50/50 for players at Thunder Basin and Campbell County and the remaining 750 were sold on a first come first serve basis, CCHS activities director Zach Schmidt said.
“Obviously it’s high intensity, it’s a football game,” Pikula said. “I knew a lot of those guys on the other side but at the end of the day it’s still football and we have to try and beat them and vice versa. It’s a rivalry so it’s going to be high emotions and high everything.
“This is what Friday night is all about and what football is all about.”
The win pushes the Bolts to 4-1 on the season and the Camels to 1-4.
“They’re deep everywhere so when we’ve got 11 dudes playing both sides of the ball pretty much, it’s tough,” Rose said. “It’s tough to maintain a football game like that and we’ve found those guys that are trustworthy and they go as hard as they possibly can but as the game goes on it trickles from 100% to 60% and that’s when teams get the better of us and start taking advantage of us.
“We started taking plays off because I think we were just tired.”
The Bolts will travel to Casper for a matchup with Kelly Walsh next. Pikula said Friday's game with Campbell County gives them momentum going into the next week of practice.
For Rose, his focus will be on unifying the team in the locker room and making sure everyone is on the same page going forward.
“The main thing is to get back on each other’s sides and trusting each other, even when we’re tired,” Rose said. “That body language thing and getting back to fun football that we had in the first quarter. That was a fun football team to watch and to coach and be around. They were excited for each other and fired up for each other and then a switch flipped.”
The Camels will host Cheyenne Central for homecoming next Friday at 7 p.m.
