Coming fresh off an upset over Cheyenne East in the first round of playoffs, the Camels had another challenge in cross-region rival Sheridan.
The Camels started the game by letting the Broncs get up to a 18-2 lead in the first quarter. They battled back and trailed by two points with three minutes left.
Sheridan used the bonus and leading scorer 6-foot-6 Sam Lecholat to pull well ahead, and the Camels fell 74-66 in the semifinal game in the Class 4A East Regional Tournament at Thunder Basin High School.
“They’re a physical team. They don’t shoot a ton outside. They like to do high-low, get it in the post,” Camel junior Austin Robertson said about the Sheridan team that features a 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7 starter. “If they get fouled, they knock down their free throws, so they’re a tough team to play against.”
CCHS junior Jefferson Neary hit a deep three with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter, and cut the Broncs’ lead to 60-58.
Lecholat responded to Neary with a layup, and then Broncs’ post player Gus Wright drew a foul later in the quarter. He hit the first free throw, and after he missed the second he got his own rebound and scored a layup for a three-point play. The 2-point lead became seven points with 1:30 to play.
“We had an opportunity, if we could have secured that, to go down and tie it or take the lead,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said. “And the whole complexity of the game maybe changes from that point.”
The Camels fought back, but all the Broncs had to do was wait for a Camel to foul them and take their bonus free throws.
After Lecholat threw up an alley-oop to Wright with 25 seconds left, Robertson scored a three, and the Camels called a timeout trialing 70-64 with 17 seconds to play. The Camels were still playing to win, even though the chances were low, Bubba Hladky said.
“It’s just kind of wired into the brain: don’t accept defeat and battle until the buzzer rings,” Bubba Hladky said. “Odds weren’t good, but the guys, they don’t look at the odds. The odds of us doing some things we’ve done aren’t good, and we’ve overcome some things.”
But after they scored four more free throws and Luke Hladky hit two of his own and missed a three at the buzzer, Sheridan won 74-66.
Neary said it was difficult to play with foul trouble when the officials were calling a tight game.
“We just couldn’t play physical, because that’s how they were calling the game. But, we still kind of had to, otherwise they were just going to eat us up,” Neary said. “So it kind of came to: Do we want to give up layups or free throws.”
The Camels let the Broncs get ahead 18-2 in the first quarter before ending the initial quarter trailing 20-9.
“I didn’t think our energy really fell. We missed a couple shots,” Neary said about the start. “We just got to keep fighting, because we know we’re better than that.”
The Camels biggest player Quincy Wofford played little because he took three fouls by the midway point of the second quarter. He fouled out in the final minutes.
It was clear that the Broncs were trying to get the ball to the post against the smaller stature Camels. The Broncs only scored two 3-point buckets, while the Camels hit 13.
“Our game plan was we really had to do a good job of keeping control of the ball and not have a lot of turnovers,” Broncs coach Jeff Martini said. “Then of course, get the ball in the paint, whether it be through dribble or pass. Our bigs showed up real well tonight, and they did everything we asked them to.”
Luke Hladky led Campbell County with 30 points and Robertson scored 14. Neary scored 12
Lecholat scored 32 points to lead Sheridan and Wright tallied 18.
“(Lecholoat’s) a stud. As good as he is as a player — he can shoot it, pass it, drive it — he’s a warrior,” Bubba Hladky said. “He’s a guy you could box out perfect, might even put two guys on, and he’ll still find a way to get it.”
Campbell County plays Casper-Natrona County at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals. If the Camels win that one, they will qualify for state and play in the third place game 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
