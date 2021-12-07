The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team will have a new identity this year, but the expectations remain the same as any other.
The Bolts are shooting for the school’s second state championship.
The Bolts graduated seven seniors from last year’s roster and will return just five players who played varsity a year ago. Varsity returners include two seniors (Gabby Mendoza and Risa Pilon) and three juniors (Joelie Spelts, Laney McCarty and Kinley Solem).
Spelts is the Bolts’ lone all-state returner after averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 24 games last season. Spelts saw the most minutes out of the four returners from last year and is the Bolts’ tallest player at 6-foot-2.
Even with several new faces on the varsity roster, the Bolts are far from taking a step back. Thunder Basin’s reloaded roster is going into the season with plenty of energy and excitement inside the TBHS gym.
“It’s going to be really different for everyone,” Pilon said. “We’re almost a completely different core group this year and some of us haven’t played together in a few years but we just need to come together as a team and get ready and figure it out.”
For the new girls moving up to varsity this year, the competition won’t be a complete shock when the regular season starts. That’s because those JV players were practicing with last year’s seniors each and every day in practice.
“A lot of these girls are doing really good and stepping up to the challenge of playing up,” Spelts said. “Last year we played against these girls in practice so it’s not too different but we all have a really good image of how the rest of the season should be.
“We just have to go hard and be competitive and keep making each other better in practice. I think everyone is doing really well with that even though it’s pretty much a brand new team.”
The Bolts established themselves as a girls basketball powerhouse as soon as the school opened in 2017. Thunder Basin finished third at state in its first year in 2018, won the title in 2019 and won the consolation bracket last year. The state tournament was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Last year’s consolation title was rewarding, but it didn’t come without some disappointment. The Bolts went into the regional tournament with an 18-game winning streak before losing to Cheyenne East in the regional championship.
After falling to the No. 2 seed for the state tournament, Thunder Basin lost its second consecutive game 59-56 to Cody in the first round. While it was still a successful season, the five returning Bolts were far from satisfied.
“That loss to Cody was definitely heartbreaking for a lot of us,” Pilon said. “We’ve definitely got our eyes on the prize this year. We have big goals and we just have to keep working hard in practice to achieve them.”
The big focus for Thunder Basin will be to play with chemistry and trust early on in the season. The Bolts typically play with high tempo and punish teams by converting defensive turnovers into offensive points.
Solem is also looking to carve out her own role at the varsity level. Her older sister, Sydney Solem, was an all-around contributor to last year’s team that finished with a 21-3 record.
As a new leader for the Bolts, Kinley has been stressing the importance of leading by example through actions rather than words, a lesson she learned growing up with her older sister.
“We just have to come out ready to play,” Kinley said. “I think we’ve kind of struggled with that in past years because we expect to win and we can’t just come out and expect to win. We have to work for everything.”
LeeAnn Cox is going into her second year as the head coach at TBHS. Through the program’s first four years in Class 4A, the Bolts are 85-20.
The pressure to continue the winning tradition of the Thunder Basin girls basketball program isn’t something the players think about on a daily basis. All this year’s team cares about is making another deep playoff run to secure another state title.
“I think we’re all competitive and we’re all hungry to win,” Spelts said. “We all know how to compete so we’re going to be really good at having that urge to win. That will be really important with how we kind of set the tone for how this season will go in the first couple of weeks.”
The Bolts led Class 4A in scoring and shooting last year, according to WyoPrep.com. Thunder Basin averaged a state-high 61.8 points per game on 42.1% shooting. The Bolts were also third in rebounding (33.5 per game) and fifth in defense (43.5 points per game).
This year’s team will look to continue playing all-around team basketball. The Bolts are known to constantly spread the ball around and rarely force bad shots on the offensive side.
“We just need to focus on playing as a team,” Mendoza said. “When things get difficult we just need to keep that in mind because it really kills us when we try to take things into our own hands.”
The Bolts will start the season off by hosting the REMAX/Gillette Invitational starting Thursday. Thunder Basin’s season-opener will be against Evanston at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at TBHS.
The Bolts will also play Scottsbluff of Nebraska at 6 p.m. Friday and Saint Thomas More of South Dakota at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
