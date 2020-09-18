The Campbell County High School football team hadn't won a road game in four years.
The Camels (1-3) earned their first win of the season Friday, in dominating fashion, with a 49-0 road victory over Cheyenne South (0-4).
"It felt great," senior tight end Xander Beeson said. "It was a win that we needed and it felt good to run up the score and do what other teams have been doing to us to somebody else."
Beeson, who found his way into the end zone for the first time this season on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Race, gives all the credit for the score to his senior quarterback.
"It felt great to get in there," Beeson said. "Kaden gave me a great ball. It couldn't have been any more perfect."
After a sluggish first quarter that saw the winless Campbell County and Cheyenne Central high school football teams scoreless, the Camels hit the gas pedal to blow out the Bison.
Junior Will Miller led a punishing ground game for the Camels, unofficially piling up 164 yards and finding the end zone three time, while quarterback Kaden Race kept the Bison on their heels playing both ways.
"Will was good. He had a lot of good vision touches where he got to do some cut-backs and had to improvise," head coach Andrew Rose said. "He can trust his offensive line and that's the biggest thing, that people are going to trust each other to do their jobs."
It was a game of first for both teams, as Campbell County (1-3) scored its first win of the season while also having the dubious honor of being the first team this season forced to punt against Cheyenne South (0-4).
CCHS punted on its first two possessions, but for the last 36 minutes of play, one of the busiest players on the field was Corbin Hamilton, who was a perfect 7-7 on extra point tries.
Although on the wrong end of weekly blowout losses, Friday was the first time this season the Bison were shut out. And the 49 points allowed to the Camels was still more than 11 points shy of their average of allowing opponents 60.3 points a game.
"It's a better feeling at the end of the game when you're winning," Rose said. "I thought our kids played really hard and they played with a lot of heart and with a little more confidence."
The Camels will have a big test on their hands next on the schedule. Campbell County will host cross-town rival Thunder Basin (3-0), the No. 2 team in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Football Rankings, at 7 p.m. Friday.
