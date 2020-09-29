The Campbell County High School boys tennis team took second place during a cold and windy state tournament in Gillette on Saturday.
Gusts of wind and chilly air weren’t what stopped some championship matches midway however; rather it was a dense rain that began to soak into the tennis courts at CCHS around 11 a.m.
Tanner Lemm, the No. 1 singles player for the Camels who was competing in the championship match, was given an unexpected break when a weather delay was called and the matches were moved to the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
After losing the first set 6-3 outdoors, Lemm lost a heartbreaking tiebreaker in the second set in the Field House to take second place in the tournament.
“It’s a little bit different playing in the (Field House), but in the end you’re hitting a tennis ball over the net,” Lemm said. “I just tried to go out there and run around and hit the ball back.”
Lemm was satisfied with his performance in the tournament overall.
“I think I had a pretty good tournament,” he said. “I was the No. 4 seed coming in, so I had to play a couple top guys just to get to the championship so I just thought I’d leave it all out there and really I have nothing to regret.”
No. 1 doubles pair of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson, who came into the tournament as two-time defending state champs, were the only other Gillette players to make it to the championship match.
The road wasn’t easy for Neary and Robertson, who went into the chamnpionship with a 19-0 record on the season.
The pair faced stiff competition from Kelly Walsh’s No. 1 doubles team in the semifinal match Friday. After Neary and Robertson took the first set 6-3, the Trojans battled back and won the second set tiebreaker to force a third set.
Neary and Robertson responded with a statement, beating the Kelly Walsh pair 6-0 in the third set to clinch a spot in Saturday’s championship.
Unlike Lemm, the doubles pair made it through their championship match before the rain started, but they couldn’t win their third title.
Neary and Robertson fell to Jackson’s George Gervais and Jackson Santamauro in three sets to earn second place in the state tournament.
“There were six (No. 1 doubles) teams in the north that could have basically won it on any given day if they’re playing at their top,” CCHS coach Mark Miessler said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight going in and you were going to have to play well.
“If you’re a little bit off and one team’s on, you’ll get beat or upset. Tennis is kind of that way. You give credit to the other team because they came out and they beat us.”
As a team, the Camel boys scored 36 points, which only trailed Kelly Walsh’s score of 59 to take second place. The Campbell County girls team placed 11th of 16 teams.
“For most of us, we either played our seeds or exceeded expectations,” Miessler said. “Obviously I’m a little disappointment with a couple second places, but you never hang your head and make excuses and none of our players ever do. We go out and put our best efforts forward and if we get beat we get beat.
“I’m really really proud of the way we played and the way we handled the pressure in the situation of the whole state tournament.”
The Camels team competed and left it all out on the court over the weekend, Miessler said.
“We competed every time and that’s kind of what we stress. We stress go and compete and leave what you can out there,” Miessler said. “You might be a little disappointed but at least you didn’t walk out there and basically have bad body language and give up.”
Now that the tennis season is officially over, Miessler said he’s proud of the growth of all his players made off the court this season as well.
“More than anything, we had team unity among the boys and the girls teams,” Miessler said. “They were supportive of each other and they were there for each other and I think that was because they are nothing but a bunch of great kids to work with.”
Thunder Basin
For Thunder Basin, both the Bolts boys and girls teams each finished ninth. Completing a full season during the COVID-19 pandemic is a success in itself, said TBHS head coach Paul Stevens.
“Just being able to get the kids to compete, that was a success,” Stevens said.
As for the state tournament, Stevens said the Bolts played hard against the best tennis players from the state of Wyoming.
“We had some teams that struggled during the season but really put it together to have good state tournaments,” Stevens said. “That wasn’t the case for everybody, but overall I was happy to see the players improve and to see all the players show up to compete.”
This season is a good indication for the Thunder Basin tennis team moving forward, Stevens said.
“The future of Thunder Basin tennis looks good,” he said. “We have a good group of young kids both the boys and the girls team that if they put in some time and work in between some of the other seasons they have during the year are really capable of improving the placements that we got this year at state.
“I’m optimistic about a really good young group of athletes that might be able to do something special down the road.”
