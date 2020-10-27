One last dance: 21 Camel seniors dress in purple for the last time

At 1-7, the Campbell County High School football team went into Friday’s home game against Casper Kelly Wash knowing that win, lose or draw, that was it for the Camels’ 2020 season.
Any fantasies about squeaking into the Class 4A playoffs and pulling off a Disney-esque upset run to a state title were slammed shut during last week’s 49-0 loss at Sheridan.
It also meant that for 21 CCHS seniors, Friday was their last game as Camels. For most, it was likely the last time they’ll put on eye-black and funky-smelling pads, and the last time they’ll run onto the field at Camels Stadium.
And for those seniors, it also finishes a four-year run for the first CCHS class that has endured Camels football for their full four years of high school since Thunder Basin High opened in 2017.
It would have been easy for those 21 seniors to go into Friday’s game against the Trojans with their heads down. Winter’s here. The Camels aren’t moving on in the playoffs and Kelly Walsh was locked into the No. 7 seed regardless of the game’s outcome.
Since beginning their high school careers, these seniors are 3-34. With two 0-9 seasons and a 21-game losing streak close behind in the rear-view mirror, it’d be easy for Campbell County to simply want to get the game, and another disappointing season, over with.
But those 21 players who stuck with the program through four difficult years didn’t quit during their final game.
Chips on their shoulders
One of the seniors who has stuck out the hardships on Campbell County’s varsity team, Xander Beeson, said Friday’s game was special. Win or lose, Beeson said the Camels still had something to prove on the field at Camels Stadium.
“Our mindset is to show the state that some of these other teams probably didn’t deserve it as much as we did,” Beeson said. “We really missed out on a shot to make the playoffs this year and I think that’s our goal is to show that we had a chance and our early season blues kind of weighed us down.
“We should be in the playoffs right now, but unfortunately because of what happened earlier in the year it’s not going to happen. But we want to show the state that.”
While the Camels were inconsistent at times during the season, Beeson said two losses stick out to him the most for very different reasons.
“That Week 1 loss (to Rock Springs) on Senior Night has been looming with me ever since,” Beeson said. “But that game we played against (Cheyenne) Central, if we would have played like that all year I think we’d be up in one of the higher seeds.
“This is not how I wanted my senior year to go, especially with how I felt going into the season, but I’m going to give everything I have on Friday.”
Leaving their mark
While wins and losses are what many people remember about a team, Beeson said his goal going into high school was to leave his mark on the Campbell County football program on and off the field.
Looking back, Beeson said he and the other 20 seniors accomplished that, and then some.
“Whether it was on the field or how I presented myself as a leader off the field, I think I’ve done a pretty good job,” Beeson said. “All of us seniors have done a good job in laying the foundation for the kids that are going to be playing next year and the year after that.”
A large component in the Camels recent woes was the Campbell County School District’s decision to open Thunder Basin in 2017, taking most of the program’s juniors and seniors. The Bolts have a 25-8 record since opening and played in the state championship game last year.
While the split gutted a once-dominate high school football program, Beeson said winning on the football field isn’t always the most important thing in high school sports.
“That split really messed with us, but it also kind of gave us that ability to build our character and let us decide who we wanted to be as a program,” Beeson said. “It gave us that platform to really show what kind of people we were.
“We could have easily laid down after that 21-game losing streak. But the seniors this year and the seniors last year really decided that this is how we’re going to leave our mark. By being leaders in any way we can.”
Last dance
While Beeson said he wants to play football in college, Friday night’s game with Kelly Walsh was the last time he’d wear the Camels’ purple and gold on the football field.
Rather than letting his emotions affect his play, Beeson said he and the other 20 seniors treated it like any other game.
“I’m going to put my shoulder pads on and I’m going to put my helmet on and I’m going to go out there and give my 110% like I have every other game this season,” Beeson said. “The last thing I want to do is let the emotions of this game affect my game. I want to end on a high note. I don’t want my last win as a Camel coming in a different town.”
While Beeson is unsure what his football future holds after this season, his role as one of the leaders for the Campbell County football team won’t be forgotten.
“Whatever happens I just want to know that I was the best player and the best person I could be at all times,” Beeson said. “I want to make sure all my teammates know they have a chance to do whatever it is they want to do.”
CCHS coach Andrew Rose gave the Camels a speech before a practice earlier in the week, Beeson said. Rose told each and every senior that they are in control of how they remember their last football game as a Camel.
“I want to be able to look back 10 years from now and be like, ‘That last game was the best game I’ve ever played in my life,’” Beeson said he thought to himself after the speech. “I want to do everything I can do for my teammates and do everything I can for this city and this school that has given me so much.”
The CCHS football team, especially the seniors, wanted to end the season on a high note, Rose said.
“This is where you’re trying to finish strong and finish with some passion for the game,” Rose said. “We need to prove it not only to ourselves but everybody else that we really belonged in the playoffs.
“Those seniors need to play with pride and play with the fact that you stuck it out through four years of butt-kicking regardless of how things were split up. Your last game has to be your best game.”
Shaping the future
While Beeson knows a sports team’s success carries a lot of weight in a city like Gillette, he also knows that his life would be vastly different if he never put on the Camels uniform.
Thinking of the impact the Campbell County football program has had on his life made Beeson emotional.
“Coming into high school, I wasn’t much of the ‘popular kid,’” Beeson said. “I was the shy kid that didn’t really have too many friends and this group of seniors really kind of just accepted me into their friend group.”
The Camel football team was where Beeson found his place at Campbell County High School, he said.
“They brought me into their friend group and looking back, it chokes me up a little bit,” Beeson said. “They could have just pushed me out and just treated me like an outcast, kind of like everybody else did, but they brought me in and I’ve been proud to call them all my brothers since freshman year.”
While Beeson and the 20 other seniors suited up for the last time Friday, the game was anything but meaningless.
It meant something to a struggling football program still picking up the pieces top rebuilt itself. The game meant something to Rose and the rest of the coaching staff. Most importantly, the game meant something to Beeson and the other seniors who took the field at Camels Stadium for the last time.
While the final score didn’t matter for Kelly Walsh or for Campbell County’s seasons, the game was one 21 seniors will remember for the rest of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.