After starting the annual Phil Brown Classic 0-3 in pool play, the Post 42 American Legion baseball team walked away as champions in Jamestown, North Dakota this weekend. The Roughriders beat Bismarck 1-0 in the semifinals and Mandan 7-3 to take home the title.
Gillette started the tournament with a 7-3 loss to Bismarck on Friday before falling 5-4 to Mandan and 4-3 to Jamestown on Saturday in pool play. With the No. 4 seed going into the single elimination tournament Sunday, the Roughriders came up with two clutch wins to close out their final regular season tournament of the season.
In the semifinals, Gillette faced No. 1 seed Bismarck for a spot in the championship game. Senior Kaden Race threw a gem on the mound, pitching a complete game shut out by scattering just six hits while striking out six.
Colson Kluck drove in Gillette's lone run with a clutch bunt in the top of the seventh inning to score Cory Schilling from third base. The Roughriders totaled five hits in the contest.
After taking down Jamestown on the other side of the bracket, Mandan met Gillette in the championship game Sunday afternoon. Behind solid performances on the mound by Matt Newlin and Brody Richardson, the Roughriders came away with a 7-3 win.
Newlin threw four innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out five. Richardson relieved Newlin to finish the game with three innings pitched and two runs (no earned runs) on one hit and six strikeouts.
At the plate, Richardson led the way with three RBIs followed by Race with two and Joey Sturdevant with one. Gillette out-hit Mandan 8-2.
After a long road trip, the Roughriders will return home to finish out the regular season with two crucial conference doubleheaders. Gillette will host Cheyenne at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Laramie at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for senior night.
For more on the Phil Brown Classic, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or see Tuesday's print edition.
