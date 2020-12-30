It wasn't pretty at the end, but the Bolts were able to come away with a 2-0 showing at the I-90 Challenge Basketball Challenge after a 49-48 win over Mitchell (South Dakota) Wednesday afternoon.
It looked to be a high scoring contest early with the Mitchell taking a 23-18 lead into the second quarter, but both teams began to struggle to hit shots and keep possession of the ball the remainder of the game. After the first quarter, Mitchell was held to just 25 points on offense.
Turnovers and missed free throws haunted both teams in the final quarter, but the Bolts were able to survive and walk away with a win to improve to 5-1 on the season. Both teams ended up with 22 turnovers and fatigue looked to be a factor for both the Bolts and the Kernels.
The Bolts were led by senior Gabby Drube with 15 points, followed by sophomore Joelie Spelts with 14 and senior Kate Hladky with 6. Thunder Basin was 9-20 from the free throw line.
For the Kernels, Camryn Krogman ended the game with 21 points.
