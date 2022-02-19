The Campbell County High School girls basketball team lost its final home game of the season 71-63 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday at CCHS.
The Camels came out strong and took an early 17-16 lead after the first quarter. But the Trojans had a big offensive push in the second frame and scored 24 points to take a 40-34 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, the game stayed tight before the Trojans were able to take a 53-46 lead into the final eight minutes. In the fourth, Campbell County trimmed the lead to 60-56 with 4:30 left in the game but Kelly Walsh was able to close the game out on the free throw line to win the game by eight.
Junior Madison Robertson led the team in scoring with 17 points including five 3-pointers. Senior Maddie Jacobson finished with 11 points, sophomore Cami Curtis scored 10 and junior Millie Riss scored eight points all in the fourth quarter.
The loss drops the Camels to 6-14 on the year and 3-6 in conference play with one regular season game left.
Campbell County will end the year with a tough road matchup with crosstown Thunder Basin on Thursday. The Camels and Bolts will play at 6 p.m. at TBHS.
