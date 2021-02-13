The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team dropped its second game of the weekend, losing to Cheyenne Central 64-60 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts struggled out of the gate, scoring just seven points in the first quarter before bouncing back and taking a 28-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Indians outscored Thunder Basin 23-13 in the third quarter to take a 45-41 lead going into the final quarter.
While the Bolts kept themselves in the game late with a handful of clutch 3-pointers, the Indians were able to hold Thunder Basin off to drop the Bolts to 10-5 on the season.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was junior Deegan Williams with 20 points, followed by junior McKale Holte with 13, junior Ryan Baker with 12 and junior Ethan Cox with eight.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while the Indians were ranked No. 3. Thunder Basin also lost to No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East 65-61 Friday night.
The Bolts will return to the court next weekend for a pair of conference games against Kelly Walsh and Sheridan. Thunder Basin will host the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Friday night for senior night before traveling to play Sheridan at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.