The Gillette rodeo club finished its home rodeo with eight first-place winners in the high school and junior high rodeos.
Gillette's high school team finished day two with three competitors in first place. Jordan Morman took first in the barrel racing after finishing second through the first day. Hayden Welsh won the bull riding and Keyton Hayden won the boys cutting after leading both days.
The team had five that finished second in an event. Caitlin Moore came second in the goat tying. Kaitlyn Snyder took second in the girls cutting and Trenton Sheehan was the runner-up in the steer wrestling. Talli Engel finished second in the pole bending and the duo of Ava Reno and Trigg Thompson was second in the team roping.
On the junior high team, Gillette had five first-placers.
Tyson Schmelzle once again won the bareback steer event after leading both days. Baylon Sneathen took first in chute dogging. Two girls took first in two events, Rhame Hicks in the breakaway roping and Rickie Jo Rourke in the goat tying. Both Hicks and Rourke led their events in both days.
The ribbon roping duo of Wyatt Fenner and Gabby Longwell took first. The duo was second after the first day.
Tel LaDuke took second in the boys breakaway roping and fourth in the boys goat tying. Abby Millburg finished second in the pole bending after leading in the event through the first day. Denton Mackey took second in the tie down while Fenner took third after leading on day one.
The junior high team had 23 competitors that qualified for the junior high national rodeo in Georgia this June. Tyson Schmelzle (bareback steer and chute dogging alternate), Abby Millburg (barrel racing and pole bending), Tel LaDuke (boys breakaway roping and boys goat tying), Ian Mackey (boys breakaway roping), Baylon Sneathen (chute dogging), Denton Mackey (chute dogging and boys tie down), Rhame Hicks (girls breakaway roping and girls goat tying), Bella Martinson (girls breakaway roping and girls goat tying), Rickie Jo Rourke (girls goat tying), Wyatt Fenner (boys tie down), Grady Hicks (light rifle), Tandon Schmelzle (saddle bronc steer) and Trigg Marquiss (saddle bronc steer).
As a team, Fenner/Longwell and Denton Mackey/Millburg qualified for the ribbon roping. Fenner/Kreed Chaney, Taten Mills/LaDuke and Denton Mackey/Wade Reno all qualified as a team for the team roping.
