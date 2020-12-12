The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team dropped its first game of the season to Saint Thomas More (Rapid City, South Dakota) 61-51 Saturday night.
After a dominating win Friday night against Evanston, the Bolts dug themselves a hole they couldn't quite get out of in their final game of the Re-Max Basketball Tourament.
The Bolts had the game tied at 6-6 midway through the first quarter before Saint Thomas More went on a 11-0 run to take a 17-6 lead. Early in the third quarter, the Bolts got down by as much as 23 points before going on a 14-0 run to get within nine points.
The run increased the energy for Thunder Basin on the court but Saint Thomas More was able to close out the contest late in the fourth quarter to give the Bolts its first loss of the season.
Senior Gabby Drube led Thunder Basin in scoring for the second straight night with 20 points, including eight of the Bolts 14 points during the run in the third quarter. The Bolts needed an offensive spark and Drube provided it in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Behind Drube in the box scores were senior Sydney Solem with nine points and sophomore Joelie Spelts with six.
Next for the Bolts (1-1) on the schedule will be the Flaming Gorge Classic tournament in Green River Friday and Saturday.
