Wendi Ruby has her team’s mentality exactly where she wants it going into the new year.
Ruby, who’s going into her second year coaching the Campbell County High School volleyball team, has embraced the underdog mindset. The Camels have missed the Class 4A state tournament each of the past four seasons which has resulted in some people around the state writing Campbell County off before the season even starts.
“We’re excited to get back on the court,” Ruby said. “These girls put in a lot of time this summer. We went to a lot of camps and had a camp here and I saw a lot of growth both physically and mentally. It’s going to be exciting to get them on the court and to watch them compete.”
The Camels ended last year 15-19 on the season and 2-4 in their quadrant. Campbell County was eliminated in the regional tournament with a three-set loss to Cheyenne East.
Going into her second year at the helm, Ruby wants to continue building a program that contends for state championships. But teams don’t just become contenders overnight.
“I just want us to be back on the map,” Ruby said. “I want people to get scared when they see they have to play the Camels. I think we’re getting to that point where we’re starting to scare people. We’re coming up quickly and we’re starting to scare people a little bit and that’s what I want.
“I want people to know that when they play us it’s going to be a heck of a game and they’re going to get everything we have.”
The Camels main goal this season will be breaking the four-year drought of playing in November’s state tournament.
“That’s always on your mind,” Ruby said. “The girls’ No. 1 goal is to get back to state but to do that we have to do it one day at a time and I think they understand that. They realize that it’s a process and we just have to keep putting in the time to eventually get to where we want to be.”
Returning plenty of talent
Campbell County’s first day of tryouts welcomed 44 players. Among those 44 athletes were several key returners who will contribute plenty for this year’s varsity team.
Senior Madison Robertson will make a crucial step up into being Campbell County’s featured setter in the starting lineup. Ruby expects Robertson to answer the call of being one of the team’s primary leaders both on and off the court.
This year’s Camels feature a strong junior class. Aubry DeWine and Payge Riedesel will likely work their way into the starting lineup after being key contributors as underclassmen last fall.
Junior Sydnee Streitz will make her long-awaited return to varsity competition after missing her entire sophomore year with a torn ACL. Streitz saw plenty of varsity action during her freshman year in volleyball, basketball and soccer but missed all of last year because of the injury.
“It’s going to be pretty exciting to have Sydnee back on the court,” Ruby said. “We’re definitely excited to see what she can do for us.”
One of the biggest deciding factors for the Camels to extend their season past the regional tournament this year will be how much chemistry the team is able to build together over the next two months. Growing together as a unit in the locker room as the season goes along will only lead to good things on the court, Ruby said.
“We’ve really been stressing being a team and playing for one another,” Ruby said. “We want to put the me aside for the we. That’s been our main focus all summer long. We want to compete day in and day out in every drill and every practice. We want these girls to compete.”
Campbell County will start the season at this weekend’s Cheyenne Invite. The Camels will play in the tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Camels will host the Gillette Invite next weekend. Campbell County will start the conference season against Thunder Basin on Oct. 6 at CCHS.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be Oct. 28-29 at Cheyenne East. The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 3-5 in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.