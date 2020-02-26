The Gillette Wild boys varsity team hockey team will play in the high school A state tournament Friday through Sunday in Jackson.
The Wild are the two-time reigning high school A state tournament champions.
They finished the regular season with the best record in the state at 16-2-2. Gillette is led in scoring by Stratton Kohr with 24 goals, and Hudson Peterson leads in points with 40.
Rex Mandarich has played all of the minutes in net for the Wild, and he has an 89.2% save percentage on the season.
