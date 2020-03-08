The short prep indoor track and field season came to an end Saturday, with the Thunder Basin girls team chasing a title.
The Bolts were in a six-team battle atop the standings, but everything fell into place for Cheyenne Central instead.
The TBHS girls finished fourth at the WHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, while the boys team was 12th. It was the first time a Bolts girls team has brought hardware home from the state indoor meet.
“We had a feeling that we’d be between first and sixth and we ended up getting our first team trophy for the girls,” TBHS coach Tanner Kelting said. “It shows that we’re doing the right things and are working hard every day. That’s all we can ask for.”
As expected, Thunder Basin’s top finisher was senior Kezley Yeager. The unexpected part was that she was beaten at all after coming into the meet as the No. 1-ranked 400-meter runner.
Despite a 27-second split on the first lap, one of her best starts, Yeager wanted to get out of the blocks a little faster. Cheyenne Central’s Jordan Stoddard jumped out to slight lead after the first 200 meters and Yeager’s best efforts at a late push in the final 55 meters came up short.
“I feel like I put in everything I had. I usually have more energy at the end, but this time I had none,” Yeager said.
Her time of 1:00.42 was a personal best indoors and she said she couldn’t be too upset about that. It took everything Stoddard had to post her winning time of 59.99, and she had to be supported by a pair of coaches after the race.
Senior Jozi Edwards was another Bolt who had her eye on a state title, but had to beat a stacked 55-hurdle field to get it. She thought it would be tight going into state and that proved to be true.
Rock Springs’ Alyssa Bedard won comfortably, but the gap from second to fifth place was just 0.22 seconds. Edwards knew she was neck-and-neck with Casper-Kelly Walsh’s Taylor Siplon at the finish line, but Siplon’s fourth-place time of 8.83 beat out Edwards at 8.86
“I guess I can’t be too upset, because yesterday I got my PR and I think I got a PR again today,” Edwards said. “I’ve improved my race a lot in a week, so I’m pretty satisfied. Those girls that beat me are good.”
Edwards, who goes to Wright High School, and Moorcroft senior Hailey Jones have been key additions to the Thunder Basin team this season. Jones matched Edwards’ fifth-place finish in the hurdles with similar results in the 800-meter dash and the 1,600.
Jones had been clocking in at about 2 minutes, 25 seconds in the 800 for most of the season, and one of her biggest goals for state was just improving on that. She did that by almost three seconds, but a tough field of competition landed her in fifth place.
Jones also anchored Thunder Basin’s state champion 4x800-meter relay and the second-place 1,600 sprint medley relay. The 4x800 team of Jones, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben and Rylee Brandon beat runner-up Star Valley by almost 10 seconds.
The other top-five finisher for the Bolts was junior Annakaye Pitter, who completed her goal of breaking the 27-second barrier in the 200-meter dash to place fourth place with a time of 26.69.
On the boys side, the Bolts were led by a pair of fourth-place finishers.
Junior Mason Mastellar went into the shot put finals ranked eighth, but his finals throw of 50 feet. 4.5 inches moved him up four places and was more than a foot beyond than his previous personal record.
“I came in eighth, so I really had to show up. Finishing in fourth feels pretty nice,” Mastellar said. “I’ve thrown that in practice a lot and today I was feeling it.”
Oscar Martinez earned a top-four finish in the 400-meter dash and was a bit unfortunate not to be higher. As he made the turn into the final 50 meters, his legs got tangled for a second with the runner in the lane next to him. He regained his balance, but it cost him precious milliseconds.
His fourth-place time of 52.12 was just 0.11 off from placing fourth.
“I was kind of mad, because me and one other guy got tangled up and stumbled a little bit,” Martinez said. “I didn’t finish as high as I wanted to, but it was still a good race. … I tried my best and I’m OK with that.”
The boys team had to compete at state without its top sprinter, senior Donovan Hoffman, and its top hurdler, Tyson Edwards. Edwards hurt his knee during football season and Hoffman re-injured a hamstring during the last indoor meet of the regular season.
