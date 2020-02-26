Gillette Wild 19U girls win Wyoming B state
Gillette Wild goalie Zoey Soost recorded a shutout against Miles City on Sunday, and the Wild won the 19U B state championship with a 4-0 win at the Victor J Riley Arena in Cody.
Soost saved all 16 shots on net, and Brailey Taylor scored a hat trick to lead the Wild in the title game, according to the Gillette Wild Youth Hockey Facebook page.
Taylor opened up scoring in the second period, and teammate Payton Stavely scored on an assist from Drea Hineman for a 2-0 lead. Then Taylor scored an unassisted goal before tucking an empty-netter on assists from Stavely and Madison Phelps to secure the win.
Gillette started the tournament by beating Cheyenne 5-2 and Pinedale 3-1 on Friday. On Saturday, the team beat Miles City 5-4 to head into the championship game.
There were four teams in the B state tournament.
Taylor led Gillette with 12 total goals in the tournament. Stavely notched a goal and four assists. Soost tallied a 93.1% save percentage.
The Wild finished the season on an eight-game winnings streak.
Gillette Wild boys have state this weekend
The Gillette Wild boys varsity team hockey team will play in the high school A state tournament Friday through Sunday in Jackson.
The Wild are the two-time reigning high school A state tournament champions.
They finished the regular season with the best record in the state at 16-2-2. Gillette is led in scoring by Stratton Kohr with 24 goals, and Hudson Peterson leads in points with 40.
Rex Mandarich has played all of the minutes in net for the Wild, and he has an 89.2% save percentage on the season.
Gillette Wild NA3HL clinches playoff spot
It took Gillette’s National American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) team until the last two weeks of the regular season, but the Wild clinched a spot in the Fraser Cup Playoffs.
The Wild (19-26) sit at fifth in the Frontier Division, one point behind the Yellowstone Quake (18-24).
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams have byes in the first round of the playoffs, and the Nos. 3 and 4 teams host the final two teams in the first round, Wild coach Taylor Shaw said.
Gillette plays at Yellowstone for the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday. If the Wild can sweep the Quake, they will jump the Quake in the standings and guarantee home ice in the first round of the playoffs.
The Sheridan Hawks (35-8) beat the Wild 10-0 in Sheridan on Friday.
Rock climber breaks leg at CC Recreation Center
A climber broke his leg after falling from the climbing wall at the Campbell County Recreation Center at the end of January. The Rec Center was in no way at fault, director Rick Mansur said.
The climber, whose name Mansur couldn’t release, forgot to clip himself into the winch system that prevents falls before scaling the rock wall. He was about 20 feet above the ground when he fell, Mansur said.
All climbers who use the wall go through a safety class on how to use the winch system (“Auto Boy”) and sign a waiver form before they use the wall. Mansur said the rock climber knew the incident was his fault and that he felt bad for forgetting to clip in.
Pronghorns to host first round of playoffs
The Gillette College men’s and women’s basketball teams are hosting their first games of the Region IX playoffs this weekend at the Pronghorn Center.
The women host Northwest College at 6 p.m. Friday, and the men host Eastern Wyoming College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 21 Pronghorn women finished the regular season 26-4 overall. The Pronghorn men finished 24-5.
