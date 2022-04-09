The Post 42 American Legion Roughriders baseball team has more than a dozen new faces on this year’s varsity team going into its first game of the season this weekend.
The Roughriders have been practicing for the last month in preparation of the regular season. The team plays roughly 80 games between April and August.
Nate Perleberg is going into his 17th season as Gillette’s head coach. He returns just five players from last year’s 50-36 team.
“With only five guys back, we’re still trying to figure out who’s ready to play at the varsity level or not,” Perleberg said. “We haven’t set a lot of team goals yet but for us we’ve just talked about getting 1% better every single day.”
The most glaring obstacle to overcome early on in the season will be establishing the team’s pitching rotation. Perleberg has grown Gillette into a team notorious for dominant pitching.
The Roughriders’ busiest arms last year — Kaden Race, Matt Newlin and Brody Richardson — combined to pitch 229.2 innings last year and struck out 345 batters. Race and Richardson both committed to play baseball in college this year and Newlin is studying at the University of Wyoming.
Senior Jason Fink will likely be Gillette’s ace going into the new season. He finished last year with 99 strikeouts and a 4.10 ERA in 68.1 innings on the mound. Fink already has committed to pitch next year at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Leighton Holden could see an uptick in innings after pitching in 21 games last year. The Thunder Basin High School senior finished with a 2.68 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.
Campbell County freshman Mason Drube will make his return to the lineup after becoming the first eighth grader in Perleberg’s career to start on the varsity team last season. Drube pitched in 10 games and hit .267 in 209 plate appearances.
Cory Schilling returns to the hot-corner for Gillette at third base. The Thunder Basin junior had a breakout year last year and was second on the team with 55 RBIs. Schilling played in all 86 of the team’s games and hit .344 with 87 hits as a sophomore.
“I think we can pick up right where we left off last year,” Schilling said. “This team is still going to be super good and I think this season will be just as good or even better than last year.”
The varsity team will welcome a handful of new players this year. Thunder Basin sophomore Grayson Sargent, who will make his Roughriders pitching debut this season, knows how important it is to follow in the footsteps of those ahead of him in the program.
“Those older guys have all been doing this longer than I have so they know what they’re doing and they know the expectation,” Sargent said. “They are old enough now where they’re doing everything right already so it’s important for us to look at them as an example.”
Because he has never played at the varsity level before, another key for Sargent and the other younger players will be to trust their teammates through the ups and downs of an 80-game season.
“As a team, it would be nice to go all the way at state and to win,” Sargent said. “But I just want to help the team out as much as possible and do whatever needs to be done.”
Building back up
The Roughriders had a disappointing state tournament last year and were eliminated after a pair of losses to Laramie and Evanston. But Gillette’s season didn’t end at state.
The Roughriders are in the middle of a two-year bid of hosting the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament As host, Gillette automatically qualified and will again this year.
The tournament includes state champions from Washington, Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon. The state runner-up from Montana will also participate.
Last year’s team nearly had a Cinderella run at regionals but finished with a 1-2 record. In three games against the state champions of Alaska, Idaho and Oregon, the Roughriders allowed just three runs.
“That was a great experience to host that,” Perleberg said. “It kind of showed just the caliber of baseball we’re able to compete with and now we know what our game needs to look like. Those were baseball games and those are the games you want to be playing in every year.”
Like any high school level team, the key going into any new season is to look forward instead of back. Losing key contributors to graduation is a process every team across the state goes through each year.
“The biggest thing is we just want to continue to play the ′’Rider way,” Perleberg said. “We want to have nine guys out there that know what’s going on and we want to play hard and compete against anyone, regardless of our age.”
New league format
The Class AA American Legion baseball league implemented a handful of changes to both conference play and the state tournament format at the end of the season.
Last year’s state tournament aligned the West Conference No. 1-4 seeds against the East No. 1-4 seeds. This year’s format will seed all eight teams No. 1-8 based on conference records during the regular season.
All eight teams in Class AA will play each other at least once over the summer. Teams will rotate who hosts and who travels for each matchup every two seasons. Each team will play 14 conference games (seven doubleheaders) to seed the state tournament.
This year’s state tournament will be in Sheridan. Class AA rotates the state tournament between all eight teams, meaning Gillette hosts the state tournament every eight years. The Roughriders hosted state in 2019.
Gillette is scheduled to start the season with a nine-inning game Sunday in Spearfish, South Dakota. The game could be canceled due to weather, Perleberg said.
The Roughriders first home game is against Douglas, South Dakota, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
