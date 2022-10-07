The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team swept Campbell County 3-0 for the second time in conference play Thursday night at TBHS.
The Bolts, who went into the matchup ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings, took care of the Camels in three straight sets. After the Bolts controlled the pace through the first two sets, Campbell County led for the majority of the third set before Thunder Basin was able to come back and complete the sweep.
