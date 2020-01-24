An 8-0 run gave the third-ranked Bolts a 54-45 lead with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter and all they had to do was be solid at the free throw line to beat No. 4 Sheridan.
However, the Thunder Basin boys basketball team went 3-7 from the line, including two misses on the front end of one and ones, and Sheridan roared back. The Broncs made a 12-3 run, including three free throws with 4.5 seconds, to force overtime tied at 57 and they went on to win 70-62.
“When we got up nine, they hit a couple 3s. But even though those shots were going in, we had free throws to win it,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t.”
The Bolts matched their biggest lead of the game at nine points with under three minutes to go thanks to a quick outburst. Seniors Hayden Sylte and Blaine Allen both nailed 3-pointers and sophomore Deegan Williams scored four during the three-minute stretch to turn a 44-42 lead into a 54-45 lead.
The Broncs answered with a 3 with 2:26 remaining, though. Then after a TBHS travel, they nailed another one to close the gap to 54-51 in a 40-second span.
Thunder Basin shot free throws on the next four possessions, but a 2-for-2 trip from senior Mason Hamilton was the only successful trip. That made it 56-51 with 41 seconds to go, before another Sheridan 3 with 24 seconds on the clock closed the gap to 56-54.
Williams had one more chance to put the game away with 22 seconds left, but he went 1-of-2 at the line to leave the door cracked. That was costly, because Hamilton fouled Sheridan’s Samuel Lecholat on a 3 with 4.5 seconds left and he nailed three clutch free throws to force overtime tied at 57.
The Broncs carried their momentum into the OT period and had a 62-59 lead, before a loss of composure cost the Bolts. After a referee conference with 1:09 left, an out-of-bounds call was changed to foul on Hamilton and his reaction earned him a technical foul.
The initial foul didn’t cost the Bolts, because Sheridan missed both two free throws. But the technical did, as Lecholat made both and then the Broncs tacked on another free throw after getting the extra possession to make it 65-69.
Williams kept the hope alive with a 3-pointer 44 seconds left, but Thunder Basin’s frantic defense on the following possession allowed a two-handed dunk with 30 seconds left.
Lecholat went 3-4 from the line on Sheridan’s final two possessions, which sealed the 70-62 win. When all was said and done, the Broncs went on a 25-8 run in the final 6:45 of the game.
Besides the finish, coach Williams was pleased with a lot of what he saw Friday night. The Bolts are still yet to beat Sheridan in their three-year history, but they played well for more than three quarters.
“We played really good in spurts and our effort was tremendous throughout the whole game,” Rory Williams said.
The two-hour bus ride home will still be a long one for the Bolts, after shooting 5-11 from the free throw line in the final seven minutes. With the misses on one and ones, that number is more like 5-13.
“We have guys that have played basketball for long enough that they know they should’ve closed that one out,” Rory Williams said. “We have to move on and protect our home floor tomorrow and get out of the weekend 1-1.”
The Bolts did a good job of dealing with Sheridan’s big size advantage, but that also allowed for open 3-point looks. Lecholat took full advantage, leading all scorers with 30 points.
Thunder Basin was led by Deegan Williams with 20 points and Allen had 14, despite battling foul trouble in the first half. Sylte had 12 points, all off 3-pointers.
Now 10-3 and 0-1 in the 4A Northeast, the Bolts face another conference foe in Casper-Natrona at home Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
