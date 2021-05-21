Dylan Catlin has been watching the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships since he can remember.
As a kid, he looked up to the underdogs and the Cinderella stories of those who left it all out on the mat. Catlin remembers dreaming about wrestling at the Division I level and perhaps even earning his own spot in the NCAA tournament.
After four years of dominating for the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team, Catlin will soon begin realizing that dream. He has committed to study and wrestle at South Dakota State University in Brookings. After graduating from TBHS on Sunday, Catlin said he will join the No. 12-ranked recruiting class in the country.
“I went out on a visit last Friday, and on Saturday I committed. I really just wanted to go somewhere where they believed in me,” Catlin said. “They’re going to be a good program (for me) to go and get better at. I’m just excited to be a part of that.”
Catlin is the first Thunder Basin wrestler to place at state all four years in his career. He placed fifth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and junior before earning runner-up at 138 pounds as a senior in February.
His career record as a Bolt was 140-30 and he was named All-American for both AAU and USA Wrestling multiple times, said TBHS coach Mikah Kadera. While becoming the first Bolt to place all four years at state was nice, Catlin also was proud of continuing what’s become a Bolts tradition of having wrestlers go on to Division I colleges.
Since the school opened in 2017, Catlin is the fourth Thunder Basin wrestler to commit to a Division I wrestling program. Trevor Jeffries (class of 2018), Terren Swartz (2019) and Warren Carr (2020) all wrestle at the highest level in college wrestling, and they all do it at the University of Wyoming.
Catlin’s first choice wasn’t becoming a Jackrabbit. He wanted to join his former teammates as a Cowboy in his home state.
“If you would have asked me where I wanted to wrestle, I guess my whole wrestling career I would probably have told you the University of Wyoming,” Catlin said. “I just didn’t get the chance to, so I had to go with the next best thing.”
All the success Catlin found on the mat at Thunder Basin he credits to his coaching staff as well as the wrestling environment at the school. Several coaches and mentors for the program have Division I wrestling experience, including the man at the helm.
Kadera wrestled three years at UW and another two years at Chadron State College in Nebraska. Having that much talent, experience and overall knowledge of the sport in the wrestling room every day is a huge advantage for the Bolts, Catlin said.
“I’d say we have the best coaches in the state. We have guys that come up to our (wrestling) room that volunteer their time that were Division I guys,” Catlin said. “Some days you’ll walk into the room and say, ‘Who the heck is that guy?’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, he wrestles Division I somewhere.’
“The amount of talent that is always in our room is just crazy.”
Wrestling wasn’t all Catlin found success in for the Bolts during his final year. He also played wide receiver and defensive back for the state runner-up football team in the fall.
On offense, Catlin caught 33 passes for 459 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he had 29 tackles (five for a loss), seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
Catlin plans to study business at SDSU to have a solid degree by the time graduation comes around. But before thinking about graduating from college, he must first graduate from TBHS.
Thinking ahead to Sunday’s commencement, Catlin knows all the memories will start to flash before him. Those that stick out the most are with his teammates who always made him feel like he had a second family at Thunder Basin.
Soon, Catlin will make the seven and a half hour move to SDSU. While he’s excited to have a fresh new start on life, what Catlin is looking forward to most is stepping on that mat for the first time and wrestling as a Division I college athlete.
