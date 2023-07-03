The past two years have been good for Thunder Basin graduates Kinley Solem and Kyla Stremcha. The two played sports together, became close friends and even graduated as valedictorians in May.
Solem and Stremcha won't be far apart from one another. The pair will both be at Gillette College next year as student athletes, but on different teams. Solem will play for the volleyball team and Stremcha will play basketball.
Organization has been the key to both of their lives on and off the court. Both plan out their day and organize their classes. It's what helped them have the success in the classrooms of Thunder Basin, and it's one of the reasons they're so similar.
It's also their athletic ability. Both have similar games. Stremcha is about an inch taller than Solem, but on the basketball court, they were tough defenders who used their above-average size to score. In volleyball they were right up to the net, blocking and spiking the ball.
Gillette College volleyball coach Julia Machin first reached out to Solem in early February. Later that month she toured the facility with Machin and discussed what her plans and goals were. Solem hadn't decided on anything yet, but the idea of playing volleyball was appealing to her. She had spent more time playing basketball and was a little more burnt out.
Stremcha wanted to start her post-high school career on the junior college route. When she compared other schools she could go to, Gillette College stood out and had an offer to play basketball on the table. College basketball had always been a dream for Stremcha but it wasn't always something she considered as a real possibility.
Both girls have made it to the next level, fulfilling their goal of playing in college.
The two won't be the only Gillette natives playing for the Pronghorns.
The volleyball team will have two Campbell County High School players and Chastin Nelson, a 2020 Thunder Basin graduate. Even with the other natives of Gillette, having the familiarity with the town is a big bonus for Solem and Stremcha. Both soccer teams and the men's basketball teams have others. But Solem and Stremcha are friends beyond the sport teams.
Both hadn't planned on staying so close to home. But the opportunity that presented itself was one that neither could turn away. Plus, their families, friends and support groups will be right by their sides as they make the transition to college sports.
It certainly helps how the two were in the same boat for their studies. Often times on road trips, the two would study together. During the state basketball tournament, the pair could be found cooped up in a hotel room studying for exams.
The chance to play sports at the next level is never guaranteed. It certainly isn't easy and neither Solem or Stremcha knew for sure that this would be the path they've taken.
"When you think about it, it's 'Do you want to be done or do you want to continue to play,'" Solem said. "I had always been playing sports so I wanted to continue. It's definitely a blessing — you're not guaranteed to play at the next level."
But now that they're on it, they are excited for the journey — even if it means starting college right next to home.
