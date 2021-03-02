HOCKEY
Gillette Grizzlies win state championship
The Gillette Grizzlies high school/18U hockey team took home the state championship over the weekend in Casper, ending with a 21-1-1 record on the season.
The Grizzlies play in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League. Gillette beat Laramie 3-0 Friday night in the quarterfinals before taking down Jackson JV 3-1 Saturday to move on to the championship game.
The Grizzlies faced Pinedale for the state title, winning 3-2 Sunday morning.
By winning the high school championship, Gillette automatically qualifies for the USA Hockey National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska. The national tournament will be April 15-19.
Leading in points in the state tournament was captain Stratton Kohr with five, followed by assistant captain Ryan Jordan with four, Hudson Peterson and Mason Phelps with three and Dagen Geis with two.
Goaltender Rex Mandarich won two games for the Grizzlies, including one shutout. Mandarich had 39 saves and allowed just two goals in the tournament.
Cameron Muzzarelli started the other game in net, allowing one goal and saving 19 shots in 54 minutes.
The Grizzlies roster is made up of 21 players from Thunder Basin High School and three players from Campbell County High.
INDOOR TRACK
Bolts tie for 5th, CCHS takes 7th at state meet
The Thunder Basin High School boys indoor track team tied for fifth place at the state meet while Campbell County took seventh Saturday at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Sheridan won the team title for the second year in a row with a score of 142, followed by Cheyenne Central (67), Natrona County (58), Kelly Walsh (55), Laramie (43), Thunder Basin (43), Campbell County (41), Cheyenne East (38.50), Star Valley (28.50), Lovell (17), Evanston (17), Mountain View (12), Torrington (10), Pinedale (9), Rock Springs (9), Worland (8), Big Horn (6), Rawlins (4), Riverton (4), Burns/Pine Bluffs (4), Cheyenne South (3) and Douglas (2).
Campbell County and Thunder Basin each won one event in the final meet of the season. The Camels’ team of Firdan Keflinzein, Angel Nava, Brandon Werkele and Remar Pitter won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:32.43 while the Bolts’ 4x400 meter relay team of Oscar Martinez, Jackson Zabel, Garner Gauthier and Reece Ganje won with a time of 3:31.28.
Thunder Basin had five other top-8 finishes in events, including a second place finish behind Campbell County in the 4x200 meter relay by Martinez, Ganje, Gauthier and Jaxon Pikula with a time of 1:34.29. Gauthier, Pikula, Ganje and Camden Schlekeway finished third in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 3:46.59.
In the 4x800 meter relay, Zabel, William Lock, Joe Gutierrez and Will McCrea finished fourth with a time of 9:07.49 while senior Bolt Rico Imus also finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
Martinez finished eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24 seconds and Mason Mastellar didn’t score in the shot put event after a foul.
For Campbell County, Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.65 while Pitter finished second for the Camels in the long jump with a distance of 21-6.5. Werkele also finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.62.
Campbell County’s 4x400 meter relay team of Werkele, Pitter, Keflinzein and Dustin Froelich finished fourth with a time of 3:38.14 and Braik Hurm finished fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:41.12.
