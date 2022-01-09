The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 29-3-1 on the season with a two-game sweep of Sheridan this weekend. The Wild beat the Hawks 5-0 on Friday at home and 4-2 on Saturday in Sheridan.
On Friday, Gillette out-shot Sheridan 77-17 and had 39 shots on goal in the second period alone. The Wild scored once in the first period before exploding for four goals in the second period to cruise to the 5-0 win.
Sky Solig scored his 15th goal of the season in the first period, assisted by Saizha Norwegian and Carson Kuche. In the second period, Nate Fanning scored off an assist by Easton Apodaca, Zack Slinger scored off assists by Vance Kleinschmidt and Will Blake, Kuche scored of an assist by Solig and Tristan Baker scored off assists by Caleb Sanborn and Nate Fanning.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net with 17 saves on 17 shots to earn his third shutout of the season.
On Saturday, Gillette fell behind 1-0 early in the first period before scoring the next two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. After the Hawks tied the game 2-2, the Wild closed the game out with two more goals in the final period to seal the 4-2 win.
Gillette again out-shot the Hawks by a significant margin, peppering the opposing goalie with 63 shots compared to 22 shots against. Orchard earned his second win of the weekend in net with 20 saves on 22 shots.
Norwegian opened the scoring for Gillette in the second period off assists by Tucker Lien and Solig. Declan Young scored his 36th goal of the season off assists by Lien and Isaac Young, Solig scored off assists by Lien and Norwegian and Isaac Young scored off assists by Declan Young and Vance Kleinschmidt.
The Wild stand in second place of the eight-team Frontier Division. The Helena Big Horns lead the division with a 30-2 record.
Gillette will have a big home series with the Big Horns next weekend. Gillette and Helena will play a two-game series Friday and Saturday.
Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.