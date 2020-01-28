The Cowboy State Games and Touch Of Gold Wrestling Club are teaming up Friday and Saturday to run a youth wrestling tournament at Sage Valley Junior High School.
The Iron Man Tournament will host wrestlers from 6U (age 6 and younger) through 14U.
Greco wrestling starts at 6 p.m. Friday (6U wrestlers can’t compete), then at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday the folkstyle wrestling begins followed by freestyle.
The cost of admission is free for kids age 5 and younger, $3 for students (kindergarten through 12th grade) and $5 for adults. All admission money will go to the Huntington’s Disease Youth Organization.
The winners of the folkstyle brackets qualify for the State Games of America in 2021 in Ames, Iowa.
This is the second event of 2020 in Gillette that has been affiliated with the Cowboy State Games.
More information can be found on the Touch Of Gold Wrestling Club’s Facebook page.
