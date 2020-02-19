The Campbell County High School boys swimming team goes into the state meet with six swimmers and no divers.
With those numbers, it’s next to impossible to expect a top team placing at the Class 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships when each Camel can only swim in four events (two must be a relay).
Though they may lack the numbers, the Camels have some of the top swimmers in the state, and many could find themselves on podiums this weekend.
“Quality over quantity,” Camel junior Eli Andrews said. “I’m happier with four guys who are all very talented than 20 guys who are mediocre.”
The Camels have four swimmers who are qualified for multiple individual events and will swim together in two relays. They are Andrews, Caden Morton, Nate King and Corte Christensen. They are all upperclassmen with experience, and they all are capable of swimming some of the fastest times in the state.
“I’ll put my four against any top four from any other team, and we’ll win every day,” Campbell County assistant coach Josh Dillinger said. “I think we’re building a program, and getting it back, and the boys are doing their part for that.”
Christensen, a senior, is the only Camel swimmer left from the group that won the 2017 Class 4A state swim meet title in blowout fashion when he was a freshman. The Camels were in their own category of Wyoming swimming before the opening of Thunder Basin High School and splitting talent between the schools.
Campbell County had dozens of state entries in 2017 and scored 279 team points, almost 100 more than second place Laramie, which had 179.33.
With the opening of Thunder Basin, Gillette’s prep swimmers were divided and since then, the Camels finished 10th in 2018 and eighth in 2019.
But for Christensen, who recently committed to swim at NCAA Division III Hendrix College in Arkansas, Campbell County swimming will always be strong, even when numbers are down.
“There’s a certain aspect that gets handed down from person to person, from senior to junior on how to work,” Christensen said.
Christensen has finished in the top 10 in an event at the state meet eight times. He was fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke last season, and he has one more shot at it this weekend.
Some Campbell County swimmers have said that having a smaller team has helped them grow individually.
Andrews, a junior who transferred from a high school in Missouri this school year, said that he has been able to practice different strokes. He used to be one-dimensional and spent most of his time working on the 100-yard breaststroke in Missouri. At Campbell County, he’s branched out and has become more of a utility swimmer.
“I would only focus on one event, and so everything else was lacking, and all I could do was the 100 breaststroke,” Andrews said. “Since I’ve been here, doing the training that all these guys have with (coach Phil Rehard), I’ve qualified for almost every single event.”
He took third place at the conference meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle with a 5:19.53. Andrews has always been a sprinter, he said, but now his goal is to place top-6 at state in a long distance event.
Morton, a junior, has taken top-10 finishes at state six times in his career. His top event has been the 200-yard individual medley. He finished 10th as a freshman, fifth last season, and he was second at the conference meet this year.
“We bond more and we always talk to each other, saying, ‘Hey, you need to work on this,’” Caden Morton said about the small team dynamic. “I’d much rather have a smaller team than a big team.”
King, a senior, has finished in the top-10 at state four times. He was fifth at the conference meet in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.94 seconds, and he finished sixth at the same meet in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:00.37.
As a team, the group of four took second in the 200-yard medley relay and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay. However, they might nix one of the relays to compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the state meet.
“There’s a good chance our 200 freestyle relay could win and possibly set the state record, so that’s kind of our biggest thing right now,” Andrews said.
“At this point it’s just the little things, and its fatigue. We need to be able to move past that,” he said. “Just a few seconds off. ... If we just tweak a little bit, we’re there.”
The four talented Camels have 10 events to rack up the most points they can as a four-man wrecking squad at the Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday through Saturday in Laramie and prove the effectiveness of quality over quantity.
