RODEO
Shay Hough places 4th in barrel racing for EWC
Gillette native Shay Hough placed fourth in the short round of the barrel racing event of a rodeo hosted by the University of Wyoming last weekend.
Hough, a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College, had a time of 15.70 seconds.
Both the Gillette College men’s and women’s rodeo teams also competed. The women placed second as a team while the men placed fourth.
The college rodeo season will have one final rodeo this weekend in Colorado. The rodeo will be hosted by Colorado State University and will run through Sunday at Greeley Stampede Park.
WRESTLING
Gillette grapplers travel to nationals in Virginia
Five Gillette wrestlers traveled to the 32nd annual National High School Coaches Association National Wrestling Tournament last weekend in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Three wrestlers from Thunder Basin High School and two from Campbell County participated in the tournament, according to WyoPrep.com.
CCHS senior Colter Rankin went 0-2 at 285 pounds. CCHS junior Colt Welsh and TBHS junior Dylan Skillings both went 1-2 in the tournament at 120 and 285 pounds, respectively.
TBHS freshmen Antonio Avila (120 pounds) and Jais Rose (132 pounds) both went 1-2.
In the Wyoming Class 4A State Wrestling Championships, Avila won the state title at 113 pounds. Rose placed second, Welsh placed third and Rankin placed sixth.
SOCCER
Undefeated TBHS girls blank Camels 5-0
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team won the first cross-town match of the year against Campbell County 5-0 on Tuesday evening at CCHS. The win puts the Bolts at 10-0 on the season and 8-0 in conference play while the Camels fell to 3-6 and 3-3-0-1.
Thunder Basin freshman Cena Carlson gave the Bolts an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the first five minutes of the game. While the Bolts maintained possession for much of the first half, the score would remain at 1-0 going into the break at halftime.
In the second half, the Camels’ defense couldn’t hold Thunder Basin’s top-ranked offense as the Bolts scored four times in the final 40 minutes of the game.
Sophomore Brooke Dunham scored less than 3 minutes into the second half and junior Alex Michael added another with 14:40 left in the contest to make the game 3-0. In the final seven minutes, Carlson scored her second goal and senior Peyton Roswadovski knocked in her first goal of the game to push the final score to 5-0 in Thunder Basin’s favor.
The Bolts went into the game ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings and have given up just one goal through its first 10 games.
Camel boys fall to Torrington 5-1 at home
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team dropped a non-conference game to Torrington 5-1 on Tuesday at CCHS. The loss drops the Camels to 3-7 overall on the season.
Torrington took an early lead midway through the first half with a goal by Chase Miller to go up 1-0, which remained the score going into the break at halftime. Torrington added two more goals in less than a two-minute span in the 53rd and 54th minute to go up 3-0.
Campbell County’s lone goal came from a tough shot from the corner from junior Angel Talavera to make the score 3-1. But Torrington would score two more goals in the final 14 minutes of the game to close the Camels out 5-1.
It was a makeup game from a tournament last month that was canceled because of poor weather.
