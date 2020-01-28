The Campbell County High School boy’s sophomore basketball team beat Casper Natrona-County before dropping a game to Sheridan to finish the weekend’s games.
On Friday, the Camels defeated the Mustangs 64-57. They were led by Colson Kluck with 14 points. Nash Lutgen scored 13 and Kody Kline notched 11 points.
Saturday, CCHS lost to Sheridan 58-54. Kline scored 16 to lead the Camels, and Kluck and Taylor Foss scored 12 each.
The sophomores are scheduled to play next at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Rapid City Central.
