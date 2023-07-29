Campbell County has two new representatives in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Campbell County High School’s tennis coach Mark Miessler and Wright High School’s basketball and track coach Pat Neely are part of the association’s 2023 hall of fame class. The two coaches are the only representatives from Wyoming in this year’s class.
Miessler grew up playing tennis and wanted to stay in the competitive world after his playing days were over, so he started coaching. He’s been on the job for over 30 years. Despite the accolades, including his induction into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame and being awarded the National Tennis Coach of the Year in 2021, Miessler was shocked about his induction into the NHSACA.
Miessler has 14 total state champion teams since joining Campbell County in 1995, but he attributes those to his teams, not himself.
“My teams won those — I haven’t,” he said.
The boys team accounts for 10 of those 14 total champion teams with nine of those state titles coming in the 12 years from 2004-16, the last year before Thunder Basin opened.
Miessler also took over the girls program in 2000 and has added four state champion titles to their shelves. The team won in his first two years as head coach then again in 2010 and 2013.
Neely currently serves as the boys basketball coach at Wright High School since 1997. Neely has spent his entire coaching career — 37 years — in Wyoming, starting in Laramie and spending time at Riverside and Greybull. In 1996, Neely was a part of Greybull’s first basketball state championship, which he won with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Brett Keisel.
Neely was drawn to coaching at a young age and had an opportunity while being a student at the University of Wyoming. He said that having former athletes come back to share with current players the importance of what the program offers and the life skills sports can teach is what has kept him in the profession for almost four decades.
“It is one of those things you don’t think about,” Neely said of being inducted. “You’re humbled when you receive that.”
Through the years, Neely has coached football, track and both boys and girls basketball.
Both Neely and Miessler made the trip to the NHSACA conference in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 25 for their inductions among coaching friends from around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.