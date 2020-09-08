Camels swim in Laramie, Casper over weekend
The Campbell County High School swim team competed in a dual meet with Laramie Friday afternoon before traveling to Casper to participate in the Kelly Walsh Invite Saturday.
In Laramie, the Camels team lost 99-82.
Campbell County placed first in seven of the 12 races but Laramie still walked away with the win.
The Camels then went on to the Casper Swim Club to compete against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Douglas.
Head coach Phil Rehard said the meet wasn’t scored for teams, but Syke Rehard placed first in two individual events and was on the first place 400-yard freestyle relay team. Berkeley Christensen finished first in two individual events.
TBHS volleyball rolls to 2 home wins Saturday
The Thunder Basin girls volleyball team graced its home floor for the first time this season Saturday for a pair of three-set matches.
The Bolts faced off against Cheyenne South to start the day and dispatched the Bison 25-18 and 25-19. Then they made even quicker work of Green River to finish the day and rolled to another two-set win, 25-11 and 25-13.
It was a day of experimenting for the Thunder Basin volleyball team, which tried a new rotation and had girls in some different spots.
“I thought today went well for one reason. We’ve had kids sick and injured and we haven’t gone through this rotation one time,” TBHS coach Wenett Martin said.
TBHS and CCHS golf play in Buffalo Friday
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County golf teams were in Buffalo for an invite Friday and the TBHS girls won by 38 strokes over second-place Sheridan.
Maria Farnum, the defending individual state champ, and senior teammate Karissa Tranas tied for first place with scores of 77, while junior Darby Barstad finished right behind them in third place (84). Arilyn Johnson also came in low, shooting a 94 to give TBHS four top-six finishers.
On the boys side, it was the Camels who were closest to the top of the leaderboard. Shay Leupold fired a 77 to to finish one stroke off the lead and Brant Morrison finished in a tie for third with a score of 81.
As a team, the Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys teams were neck and neck and tied for second place. Kaleb Balzer was the top finisher for the Bolts, taking sixth with an 84, while Colter Praus and Deegan Williams tied for ninth place with a pair of 85s.
CCHS, TBHS tennis plays Cheyenne schools
The Campbell County High School tennis team played well at home versus Cheyenne South Friday. The boys beat the Bison 4-1 and the girls swept Cheyenne South 5-0.
Coming off two strong performances on the court Thursday, the boys team continued to find success. Each of the four matches won for the boys were done so in two sets.
Tanner Lemm won at No. 1 singles with a 7-5 and 6-1 match. No. 1 doubles partners Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson won 6-1 and 6-0 and No. 2 doubles pair Jason Fink and Logan Dymond won 6-3 and 6-0.
The No. 3 doubles team Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison also won 6-0 and 6-4.
The girls dominated in their own fashion against Cheyenne South Friday, winning four out of five matches.
The Thunder Basin tennis team hosted the three Cheyenne high schools — East and Central on Thursday and South on Friday. Both boys and girls teams rolled against East and South, but Central got the best of both teams in the first dual.
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 doubles team of Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller had a great showing during the three duals. They won all three matches in two straight sets, taking five of the six sets by scores of 6-0 or 6-1.
Carson Hanson also went undefeated in the No. 2 doubles position and Stevens said he “is turning the corner.”
