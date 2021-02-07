The Gillette Wild junior hockey team was swept by Sheridan at home this weekend, losing to the Hawks 6-4 Friday and 7-2 Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The two wins extend the Hawks' win-streak to 26 games and drops the Wild to fourth place in the Frontier Division. Gillette (17-12-1-1) is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Cole Wheaton took the loss in net for the Wild Friday night with 54 saves on 60 shots. Austin Newson had two goals while Tristan Baker and Carson Kuche each scored one. Baker, Mason Hoffman, Ethan Becker, Declan Young and George Stilson had one assist apiece.
On Saturday, Young and Baker scored the Wilds' two goals while Becker and Brock Trboyevich each had two assists.
Next for the Wild will be a two-game road series with the Yellowstone Quake. Gillette will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cody.
