The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team fell to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in league play with a 82-34 blowout loss to the Omaha Beef on Friday in Nebraska.
Friday was coach Curtis Williams' first game as head coach after being hired earlier this week. Williams replaced Michael Coleman who lost both games he coached last month.
Wyoming trailed for all but 3 minutes of Friday's loss. Omaha took an early 7-0 lead with a touchdown pass on its first drive of the game before intercepting Mustangs quarterback Damien May on his first pass of the game.
The Beef went up 14-0 with a rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter and picked off May for a second time on the Mustangs ensuing drive. Omaha pushed the lead to 20-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
Running back Tabyus Taylor scored the Mustangs first points of the game on a 14-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Omaha responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass two plays later to take a 27-6 lead.
Taylor found the end zone again on a 5-yard run for Wyoming on the next drive to cut the lead to 27-14 but Omaha scored again 4 minutes later on a 3-yard run to go up 33-14. Taylor scored his third consecutive touchdown for Wyoming on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the second quarter.
Omaha scored two more touchdowns in the final minute of the first half. The Beef scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left before intercepting Mustangs quarterback Eric Caldwell on the next drive to get the ball right back.
Omaha scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half to take a 47-20 lead into the halftime break.
The second half started in similar fashion with a Beef touchdown on its first drive to go up 54-20. After the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs, Omaha scored on the next play with a 43-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 61-20.
May subbed back in for the Mustangs at quarterback and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:26 left in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Omaha scored again on a 4-yard touchdown run to go up 68-28 with 10:27 left in the game.
To'Mas Newman responded for Wyoming by returning the ensuing kickoff 43 yards for a touchdown to make the game 68-34. Omaha scored on the following drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to take the 75-34 lead into the final minutes of the game.
May threw his third interception of the game in the end zone on the following drive. Omaha scored the final touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run with 50 seconds left to seal the win.
Omaha scored on all 12 of its offensive possessions on its way to the 48-point win.
The Mustangs will rematch Omaha at home next week. Wyoming will host the Beef at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
