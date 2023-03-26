TBHS State Softball Vs. Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin’s Lauren O’Loughlin tosses the ball to shortstop Macie Selfors at third base catching a Cheyenne Central baserunner in a rundown during the 2022 state championship in May at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School started its softball season with a road trip to Cheyenne where the team went 2-1 and 1-1 in conference games.

The Bolts started the weekend with a dominating 17-7 win over Cheyenne Central in a conference game.

