Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.