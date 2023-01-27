Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
The Campbell County girls celebrate as they extend their against Thunder Basin during the fourth period Friday at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. The Camels kept their lead to beat the Bolts 68-62.
For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Campbell County High School girls basketball beat its cross-town rival Thunder Basin High School 68-62 on Friday.
Both programs entered the night as two of the best teams in the state. Thunder Basin — now 10-4 — had won 10 of its last 11 games heading into the matchup. The Camels (9-5) were one of the highest-regarded teams in the state in some rankings.
