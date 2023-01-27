For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Campbell County High School girls basketball beat its cross-town rival Thunder Basin High School 68-62 on Friday.

Both programs entered the night as two of the best teams in the state. Thunder Basin — now 10-4 — had won 10 of its last 11 games heading into the matchup. The Camels (9-5) were one of the highest-regarded teams in the state in some rankings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.