The third meet of the indoor track and field season for the Bolts and Camels was Thursday, both competing against rival Sheridan at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
There were no team scores, but plenty of wins for Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools.
Nyomi Moore was one of the top performers for the Camels. She’s normally a standout in the long jump and the 55-meter dash and didn’t disappoint by winning both events.
She also gave the high jump a try for the first time and found out she’s pretty good at that, too. She went up against Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll, who had a distinct height advantage, and took second place with a jump of 5 feet, 1 inch.
“(Carroll) was motivating me, especially when she would get it on the first try. I’m glad I had a competitor like that, even though it was my first time,” Moore said. “(High jump) is an adrenaline rush that makes your stomach turn, but it’s fun.
“I was just aiming on my height, like 5-1 and a half. I like to say 5-2.”
Sydalee Brown was another sprinter on the CCHS girls team, winning the 200-meter dash in 27.64 seconds. The other top finishers were Lauryn Love, who won the shot put at just under 38 feet, and Breanna Younkin, who went 8-6 to win the pole vault.
On the boys side, the Camels had one winner and one runner up. Alex Erisman was the top 55-meter hurdler at the meet, winning with a time of 8.68 seconds, while Kaden Race took second in the long jump at 19-7.
Vijay Pitter also was near the top of his events in the shot put ring, placing third with a throw of 46-5.75. His goal is 50 feet this season and he said every meet is a chance to work on small things like technique.
“I feel like I can do way better. I just need to do more drill work and what not to get myself up there,” Pitter said. “Pretty much every meet before state and Simplot (Games) is getting stuff figured out and getting stuff as perfect as it can be.”
Bolts win 10 events
The Thunder Basin girls team posted six wins on Thursday, while the boys had four.
The girls were led by Moorcroft’s Hailey Jones, who dominated in two distance races. Her time of 5:28.19 in the mile was more than 8 seconds faster than second place and she also won the 800 in 2:27.19.
“Coach wanted me at a 5:24, but three seconds off, that’s not too bad,” said Jones, whose best mile time was 5:13. “I’m just trying to get back in that threshold so I can hopefully PR by the end of the season.”
The top-placing sprinter for the TBHS girls was Jozi Edwards, who won the 55 hurdles in 9.32 seconds. The final individual winner was Kendall Bellon with a throw of almost 34 feet in the shot put.
Donovan Hoffman led the way for the Bolts on the boys side. He started his day with a convincing win in the 55-meter dash and then his time of 23.21 in the 200 was enough for first place by 0.03 seconds.
Hoffman has come out of the blocks fast this season, but now he’s just focusing on staying healthy after missing part of last season with an injury.
“Since I came off the hamstring injury last year, I think every meet I’m just trying to finish and stay healthy,” Hoffman said. “It’s hard to get it out of your head when it kept you out so long last year.”
He was the only individual winner for the TBHS boys team, but Oscar Martinez (400), Carter Matthews (2-mile) and Mason Mastellar (shot put) all finished second.
The boys team also won the 800-meter relay and the 1,600 sprint medley, while the girls team won the 800 and the 1,600 relays.
