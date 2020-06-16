Kezley Yeager has always liked to run, but she didn’t join a track and field team until she was in eighth grade.
From that point on, she was in love with and developed a rare passion for the sport.
Yeager came into her senior year at Thunder Basin High School as one of Class 4A’s top contenders in the 400-meter dash. Despite not getting to run outdoor track or go on college visits this spring because of the cornoavirus pandemic, she has signed a letter of intent to run track in college.
Yeager will attend Dakota State University on a track scholarship next year, which was one of about eight offers she received during the recruiting process.
“It was a hard decision. It was the second school I visited and it just made me feel more comfortable,” Yeager said. “It means a lot to me. Track is all I’ve done my whole life basically for sports. It’s my favorite hobby, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Yeager set a goal of running track in college when she was a high school freshman in Green River, but she didn’t become serious about it until after she moved to Gillette as a sophomore.
She said the coaches in Gillette helped her develop a passion for running because they never made it feel like a chore.
The moment she really committed herself to becoming a college athlete was at the end of the 400-meter finals at regionals her junior year. She was in the lead, but could feel Campbell County High School’s Sydalee Brown closing in.
“I wasn’t going to let her beat me,” Yeager said.
Yeager edged Brown by 0.17 seconds to win the 4A West Regional title, but the win meant more to Yeager than just getting a medal around her neck.
She said finding the fortitude to hold off a challenger when it was all that mattered gave her a lot of confidence. And she used the confidence over the next seven months to get ready for her senior year of track.
Yeager turned her focus from regional championships to state titles as a senior. She was the favorite in the 400-meter finals during the indoor track and field season. But a girl she never raced before, Cheyenne Central’s Jordan Stoddard, won by a half second.
She still had the comfort of knowing outdoor season was approaching in the spring. But it turned out the state indoor track and field meet in Gillette was her final chance in high school to win a state title, with COVID-19 canceling spring sports.
“I thought I could do so much better this year in outdoor,” Yeager said. “I was just kind of bummed about not having an outdoor season.”
Fortunately, the pandemic didn’t completely upend her recruiting process. Yeager had drawn enough attention from colleges as a junior to where she was able to take a couple of college visits last year.
One of those schools was Dakota State, and the small-school atmosphere appeals to Yeager. She said it still ended up being a tough decision, especially when the list of offers grew to around eight schools.
The final choice all came down to comfort for Yeager. She had to pass on a few schools she was interested in because she could only go on virtual visits because of the pandemic.
Visiting Dakota State in Madison, South Dakota, and meeting her coaches were the deciding factors. Yeager said she also liked that the track team is in the building stages and she can be in a position to boost that process.
Yeager’s next priority is getting ready for indoor track season in the winter, but said practice starts a few weeks into school at Dakota State. While she thinks she has become mentally stronger, there are still some areas she wants to improve on this summer.
The biggest focus will be on block starts. She plans on asking TBHS indoor track coach Tanner Kelting to train her during the offseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.