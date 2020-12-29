The Campbell County High School boys basketball team fell to 4-1 on the season with a 59-49 loss to Mitchell (South Dakota) Tuesday night.
The Camels led for much of the contest, going into halftime with a 10-point lead over Mitchell 30-20. After the third quarter, Campbell County went into the final period up 44-41.
The Kernels battled back against the Camels, scoring 11 unanswered points to take an 8-point lead with four minutes left in the game. It was a lead Mitchell would hold onto all the way up until the final whistle.
Seniors Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary again led the Camels in scoring with 18 and 13 points respectively. Senior Gabe Gibson made his first start of the season after missing the first four games with injury, adding eight points and two successful 3-pointers.
The Camels will face yet another tough South Dakota opponent in day two of the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. Campbell County will play against Yankton and the team's 6-foot-7 University of Wisconsin basketball commit Matthew Mors at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.