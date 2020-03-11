Each week has been a step toward the Class 4A state tournament for the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team.
Each transition from preseason tournaments into conference games and then to the postseason came with a heightened level of intensity, something the Bolts welcomed with open arms.
Winners of six straight, including the 4A East Regional Championship this past weekend, the Bolts believe they have as good a chance as anybody at this weekend’s 4A State Basketball Championships.
“I’d say it’s as wide open as it’s ever been. But when you’re talking about 16, 17, 18-year-old kids, anything can happen,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said.
Williams thinks the way to keep his mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors in the right mindset is focusing on the task at hand. He said Bolts are as confident as ever following a strong finish at regionals, but now the key is not looking beyond the game in front of them.
“We’re not looking past anybody — just keeping that momentum and working on the little things that have made us really good over the last six games,” Williams said. “Obviously, you want them to have fun and enjoy the experience, but you try to have them lock in whenever you can.”
Even though it is Thunder Basin’s first state appearance for boys basketball, Williams said many of his players have been on the big stage in other sports — including senior Hayden Sylte playing in state baseball games and seniors Mason Hamilton and Blaine Allen playing in the state football championship last season.
Sylte and the other seniors have helped the Bolts find a “laser focus” this week during practice, he said.
“The intensity and focus for regionals was obviously good and I think the focus in practice for state has been even more intense,” Sylte said. “Upsets happen in the postseason. March is a crazy month for basketball, so I think anything can happen.”
The Bolts have their sights set on one of the few 4A West Conference teams they’ve played this season, No. 4 seed Green River (9-17). The Wolves played TBHS to a 36-30 first half during the regular season before the Bolts pulled away for an 81-57 win.
The end result wasn’t close, but the Bolts have a couple of losses this season they can use as motivation to not overlook anyone at state. One was against Rock Springs early in the season and another was a 17-point loss to Laramie — a team they beat by 20 at regionals.
“Knowing what happened against Rock Springs and Laramie, we have that in the back of our mind. They have an opportunity to go off,” Sylte said. “Expect everyone’s best, that’s a big thing.”
Green River ranks in the top six in almost every major category — scoring, shooting and rebounding — but are near the bottom of the state (13th) in defense. The Bolts, meanwhile, are the No. 1 scoring team and the third-ranked shooting team in the state.
A few of the internal tweaks the Bolts have been making this week are against certain types of defenses. They struggled at times with the zone and full-court pressure against Sheridan in the regional championship and also against Cheyenne Central in the semifinal.
That win over then No. 1-ranked Central started the process of eliminating some of Thunder Basin’s biggest state competition.
Cheyenne East proceeded to beat the Indians by 25 in a win-or-go-home game Saturday, which forced Central to miss out on the state tournament after finishing the regular season 19-1.
But that doesn’t change the way the Bolts look at their chances at the state tournament.
“I think even if Central was in it, it was one of those years that it’s anybody’s title,” Hamilton said. “I know we have the most confidence in ourselves, but I think East has that confidence in themselves and so do the Camels.”
Any title hopes start with a win Thursday, and the Bolts till tip off against the Wolves at 1:30 p.m. at Casper College. If they win, they would face the winner of Cheyenne East vs. Kelly Walsh at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.